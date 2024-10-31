Amesite’s Dr. Ann Marie Sastry Featured as Guest Speaker at the Newsmakers: Lesher Speaker Series

DETROIT, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, announced today its Founder and CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, was featured as a guest speaker at the Lesher Foundation's Newsmakers: 24/25 Season on October 24, 2024, following Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, Former World #1 Tennis Player and Founder of Chris Evert Charities, Chris Evert, Host of CNN's Smerconish and Best-Selling Author, Michael Smerconish and other eminent thinkers and experts.

Dr. Sastry talked about the impact of AI, and said that “AI allows you to reimagine yourself, and your capabilities.” Commenting on the impact of AI in healthcare, Dr. Sastry said, “Technology exists that passes the U.S. Medical License Exam. Why wouldn’t I want my healthcare provider to use AI? In fact, it’s super crazy not to…we looked at this market and said, there are 5.2 million RNs and about 3.9 million caregivers, so we [at Amesite] said, ‘let’s go help them’... My firm belief is that collectively the impact will be profound…it will be considered unethical not to use AI [in healthcare].”

Key topics covered by Dr. Sastry included:

AI as a tool for enhancing human capabilities, driven by human creativity.

Generative AI's impact on jobs, automating tasks and shifting roles toward AI management.

Need for rapid AI adoption in business to stay competitive.

Ethical concerns around AI’s lack of empathy, emphasizing responsible use and regulation.

AI’s role in transforming healthcare, offering personalized, scalable support that improves patient care.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28c8a11b-dead-4b1b-8175-66c08bad9469

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™ , the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations.

