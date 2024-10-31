GROUPE BNP PARIBAS : Release of the third amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023

Release of the third amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023



Press release

Paris, 31 October 2024

BNP Paribas announces the publication of the third amendment to the Universal registration document and annual financial report 2023 dated 22 March 2024.

This amendment was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 31 October 2024 and is listed under n° D.24-0158-A03.

The document is available on BNP Paribas website at the following address https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/financial-reports and on the AMF website.

Attachment