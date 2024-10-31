Edmunds Ranked #15 on Newsweek’s List of the Top 200 America’s Most Loved Workplaces for 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek Magazine has announced that Edmunds ranked #15 among the publication’s annual America’s Top Most Loved Workplaces® list, developed by Most Loved Workplace®, a division of Best Practice Institute (BPI).

The results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“We are honored to be recognized on a list that celebrates companies that foster mutual respect, a value that lies at the heart of our culture and drives everything we do at Edmunds," said Jamie Epstein, Edmunds’ chief people officer. “Our culture is rooted in the belief that when we trust and empower one another, we each feel a greater sense of purpose and together we thrive. We hear this from our employees, as 9 out of 10 share that they understand how their work contributes to Edmunds' success and feel empowered to make decisions."

This marks the second straight year that Edmunds has made it on the Most Loved Workplace® list in the list’s fourth year of existence. This year, the list has expanded to the Top 200, reflecting companies' growing commitment to prioritizing employee sentiment and creating workplaces that employees love.

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, career development, and company leadership were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"When companies set up employees to succeed, the entire organization thrives. This year’s America's Top Most Loved Workplaces® list shows that fostering love of the workplace isn’t just the right thing to do — it’s a key driver of performance and retention,” said BPI and Most Loved Workplace Founder and CEO Louis Carter. “We’re excited to see the list grow to 200 companies this year, but that’s just the beginning. Our work won’t be done until every company in the world is Most Loved Workplace® certified and every employee loves showing up to their job each day."

For the full list of the 2024 America’s Top 200 Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit this article: These Top 20 Workplaces are the Most Loved in America 2024

Methodology

To identify the top 200 companies in this list, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 50 percent of the initial score was based on direct employee responses to BPI's Love of Workplace Index® assessment. 35 percent came from BPI's direct interviews and written responses from company officials. The final 15 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed, and Google. Newsweek then conducted editorial research on every company before the final list of 200 companies and their rankings was completed.

