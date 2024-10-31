EdReports Welcomes New Board Members While Honoring Long-Serving Leaders' Contributions to Educational Impact

Durham, North Carolina, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports, a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors: Paolo DeMaria, Alex Siegel, and Dr. Nakia Towns. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to advancing educational equity and quality.

“We are excited to welcome Paolo, Alex, and Nakia to our Board of Directors,” said Eric Hirsch, Executive Director of EdReports. “Their combined experience and dedication to improving education align perfectly with our mission. We are confident they will build on the strong foundation established by our previous board members and continue to guide EdReports as we promote access to high-quality instructional materials for all students.”

Peter Tang, Interim Board President, expressed his confidence in the new members, stating, “Paolo, Alex, and Nakia each bring unique perspectives and expertise that will strengthen our organization’s ability to navigate the ever-evolving educational landscape. Their leadership will be essential as we strive to ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed. Together, with the addition of these new members, we will continue to evolve and remain at the forefront of curriculum reform, building on the firm foundation established by former board chair Dr. Maria Klawe and our outgoing members.”

The role of EdReports’ board is to provide governance by establishing policies, making strategic decisions, and overseeing the organization’s operations. The board is also responsible for strengthening the organization’s programs and services, ensuring proper financial oversight, evaluating the executive director, securing adequate resources, and maintaining legal compliance and ethical integrity.

Paolo DeMaria serves as the president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education. He recently retired from his role as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Ohio, where his leadership was key in the collaborative development of "Each Child, Our Future," Ohio’s strategic plan for education. His tenure was marked by a focus on improving literacy outcomes, advancing equity, and promoting career-technical education.

serves as the president and CEO of the National Association of State Boards of Education. He recently retired from his role as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction in Ohio, where his leadership was key in the collaborative development of "Each Child, Our Future," Ohio’s strategic plan for education. His tenure was marked by a focus on improving literacy outcomes, advancing equity, and promoting career-technical education. Alex Siegel is a Senior Strategy Officer on the K-12 Education team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he focuses on investments in math-related products and services. Previously, he was a Principal in the foundation’s Strategic Investment Fund, overseeing equity, debt, and guarantee investments. Before joining the foundation, Alex worked in management consulting, venture capital, and private equity.

is a Senior Strategy Officer on the K-12 Education team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, where he focuses on investments in math-related products and services. Previously, he was a Principal in the foundation’s Strategic Investment Fund, overseeing equity, debt, and guarantee investments. Before joining the foundation, Alex worked in management consulting, venture capital, and private equity. Dr. Nakia Towns is the Chief Operating Officer at Accelerate, where she leads the program, operations, and research functions. With extensive experience in large school districts such as Gwinnett County Public Schools in Georgia and Hamilton County Schools in Tennessee, Dr. Towns has been instrumental in closing opportunity gaps and increasing postsecondary readiness. Her work in promoting educational equity and excellence is recognized nationwide.

Board Transitions: Honoring the Legacy of Outgoing Members

As we welcome new members, we also want to express our heartfelt appreciation to three long-serving board members who stepped down in September: Dr. Maria Klawe, Lauren Stuart, and Sue Redman. Each of these individuals has made tremendous contributions to EdReports and has been integral to our success.

Dr. Maria Klawe (2014–2024): As the founding EdReports Board Chair, Maria led the organization from its inception, transforming an idea sparked at a 2012 retreat into the influential organization EdReports is today. Her leadership shaped the vision and direction of the organization, and her commitment to ensuring that all students have access to high-quality instructional materials leaves a lasting legacy.

(2014–2024): As the founding EdReports Board Chair, Maria led the organization from its inception, transforming an idea sparked at a 2012 retreat into the influential organization EdReports is today. Her leadership shaped the vision and direction of the organization, and her commitment to ensuring that all students have access to high-quality instructional materials leaves a lasting legacy. Lauren Stuart (2017–2024): Lauren brought her experience as a teacher leader to the board, ensuring that EdReports remained committed to its educator-led review process. Her focus on keeping teacher voices central to the organization’s decision-making has been critical in ensuring that EdReports stayed closely aligned with the needs of educators as it evolved.

(2017–2024): Lauren brought her experience as a teacher leader to the board, ensuring that EdReports remained committed to its educator-led review process. Her focus on keeping teacher voices central to the organization’s decision-making has been critical in ensuring that EdReports stayed closely aligned with the needs of educators as it evolved. Sue Redman (2018–2024): Sue’s expertise in finance and audit was instrumental in ensuring EdReports’ financial stability and sustainability. She played a key role in transitioning EdReports from a sponsored project to an independent 501(c)(3), and her guidance on the finance committee has been vital to our long-term success.

We are deeply grateful to Maria, Lauren, and Sue for their passion, leadership, and years of dedicated service. Their contributions have been pivotal in shaping the success of EdReports, and their commitment to our mission will continue to inspire our work for years to come.

For more information, visit edreports.org/about/our-team/board .

###

EdReports is at the forefront of the curriculum reform movement. By increasing the capacity of educators to identify and demand the highest quality curriculum, EdReports is both disrupting a multibillion-dollar market and transforming the way students are taught and ultimately perform. With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained nearly 900 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,100 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

Media Contact: Janna Chan, jchan@edreports.org, 206-321-0339

Attachment