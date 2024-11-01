Maui Emergency Management Agency Awards Genasys Multi-Year Contract for Emergency Alert and AI-Powered Traffic Management Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced it has been awarded a four-year contract by the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) to provide Genasys EVAC (“EVAC”) and TRAFFIC AI by Ladris (“TRAFFIC AI”) for the island of Maui. This announcement is an important milestone in public safety and emergency management for the island, which faced devastating wildfires in Lahaina and several Upcountry areas in August 2023.

“MEMA's contract award to Genasys marks a significant step forward in our efforts to enhance disaster preparedness and emergency management in Maui County,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “These advanced planning and communication tools will allow us to respond more effectively to future emergencies, including making data-driven evacuation decisions.”

As the events in Lahaina, and more recently in Florida, North Carolina and Spain, tragically illustrate, it is critical for advanced emergency alert systems to provide timely and targeted updates to residents and visitors. EVAC is a unique emergency planning, management, and alerting solution designed to address this need, ensuring that citizens receive real-time information during emergency situations. EVAC is currently deployed across various regions in the United States, including in California, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Texas, and other locations.

The Role of Genasys EVAC and TRAFFIC AI by Ladris

Genasys EVAC, a key solution in the Genasys Protect platform, uses intelligent zones to enable emergency managers and first responders to rapidly identify precise areas, implement optimized evacuation plans, and deliver targeted, clear notifications and warnings, including evacuation and shelter-in-place updates. With the Genasys Protect mobile app, citizens can receive location-based notifications to stay safe and informed in emergencies.

TRAFFIC AI complements EVAC by providing real-time traffic data and analytics. This integration enables emergency managers to coordinate evacuations more effectively, ensuring that routes are clear and safe for those needing to quickly leave affected areas.

MEMA Administrator Amos Lonokailua-Hewett said that deployment of EVAC and TRAFFIC AI in Maui County is expected to begin in January 2025, after a careful review by numerous first responder agencies. “Our key stakeholders – our fire, police, dispatchers, state partners, and many others – will be providing input on the initial evacuation zones the software will create for each area,” Lonokailua-Hewett said. “Their deep local knowledge will augment the technology and help us prepare to deploy the real-time communication tools.”

Enhancing Public Safety

EVAC and TRAFFIC AI are expected to significantly enhance public safety across Maui. MEMA will be better equipped to respond to emergencies, provide timely updates, and ensure the safety of residents and visitors. The systems will offer a comprehensive approach to emergency management, combining advanced decision-making capabilities with real-time traffic data and a public app to streamline evacuations and improve overall situational awareness.

"We are proud to partner with MEMA to bring the power of Genasys Protect to Maui," said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys Inc. "Our goal is to provide advanced tools that enhance public safety and ensure that residents and visitors receive timely and accurate information during emergencies. The award of this contract is a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology for the greater good."

Benefits of Genasys Protect Software

The deployment of EVAC and TRAFFIC AI on Maui is expected to elevate the island's emergency management capabilities. By providing real-time updates and traffic data, these systems will enable MEMA to plan for and coordinate responses more efficiently to keep residents and visitors informed and safe.

The integration of these advanced technologies will also help to mitigate the impact of future emergencies. With the ability to quickly disseminate critical information and manage evacuations more effectively, MEMA will be better prepared to handle a wide range of emergency situations.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Genasys and MEMA are committed to a 4-year collaboration to further enhance the island's emergency management infrastructure. This includes exploring additional technological advancements and expanding the capabilities of the current systems to address emerging challenges.

Genasys will continue to support MEMA with training and technical assistance to ensure that the systems are used to their full potential. By fostering a close relationship, both organizations aim to create a safer and more resilient community on Maui.

For more information about EVAC and TRAFFIC AI, please visit the Genasys website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 550 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties in these forward-looking statements include without limitation the business impact of geopolitical conflicts, epidemics or pandemics, and other causes that may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.



