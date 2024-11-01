Residential Air Quality Control Services Industry Review 2014-2024 and Forecast to 2030, Featuring Profiles of 42 Major Players - Johnson Controls Int'l, BRE Group, Harvard Maintenance & More

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential Air Quality Control Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Residential Air Quality Control Services was estimated at US$4.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$7.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.Key questions answered in the report include:

How is Consumer Behavior Influencing Demand for Air Quality Control Services?



Consumer awareness and behavior are playing a significant role in shaping the demand for residential air quality control services. Increasing awareness of the link between air quality and health is driving more homeowners to invest in solutions that maintain clean, breathable indoor air. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlighted the importance of air quality in reducing the spread of airborne pathogens, prompting more households to seek professional air quality assessments and improvements.

Consumers are also becoming more environmentally conscious, leading to greater demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient air quality control systems. Moreover, as people spend more time working from home, the need for comfortable, healthy indoor environments has grown, with air quality being a top priority. These shifts in consumer preferences are driving a surge in demand for residential air quality control services, pushing providers to offer more tailored and comprehensive solutions.



What Factors are Driving Growth in the Residential Air Quality Control Services Market?



The growth in the residential air quality control services market is driven by several factors related to technological advancements, expanding end-use applications, and shifting consumer behavior. One major growth driver is the increasing adoption of smart home technologies, which has made air quality control systems more accessible and easier to integrate with existing home automation solutions. The rise in health-conscious consumers, particularly in urban areas with high pollution levels, is also fueling demand for professional air quality services. End-use applications are expanding beyond just air purification to include HVAC maintenance, mold remediation, and comprehensive air quality assessments.

Additionally, regulatory changes and building standards are encouraging the adoption of air quality control measures, particularly in new residential constructions. These factors, combined with growing concerns over climate change and indoor pollution, are significantly boosting the demand for residential air quality control services globally.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Apartments End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.1%. The Standalone Houses End-Use segment is also set to grow at 6.6% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Residential Air Quality Control Services market such as Anacon Laboratories, BRE Group, CLEAN AIR DUCTS LLC, Clean Air Services, ECS Group of Companies and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Awareness About Indoor Air Pollution and Its Health Impacts Spurs Growth in Residential Air Quality Control Services

Increasing Adoption of Smart Home Technology Drives Demand for Automated Air Quality Monitoring and Control Solutions

Growing Concerns Over Allergens and Respiratory Diseases Propel Demand for Air Purification and Filtration Systems

Technological Innovations in HEPA and Activated Carbon Filters Enhance the Performance of Air Quality Control Systems

Expansion of Urban Areas and Rising Pollution Levels Drive Growth in Air Quality Control Services for Residential Spaces

Government Regulations and Incentives for Indoor Air Quality Improvement Boost Market for Residential Air Quality Services

Increasing Focus on Healthy Living and Wellness Strengthens Consumer Demand for Clean Air Solutions

Technological Integration of IoT and AI in Air Quality Control Devices Expands Market for Smart Air Purifiers

Rising Demand for HVAC Maintenance and Upgrades Drives Market for Comprehensive Air Quality Solutions

Growing Adoption of UV-C and Ozone-Free Technologies in Air Quality Systems Expands Opportunities for Innovation

Increasing Use of Residential Air Quality Control Services in New Home Construction and Green Buildings Fuels Market Growth

Rising Consumer Demand for Portable and Personal Air Purifiers Drives Market for On-the-Go Air Quality Solutions

