Second Century Ventures Selects Eight Tech Companies for 2025 REACH Canada Program

Calgary, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®, today announced eight companies selected for its 2025 REACH Canada program. These firms operate within a diverse range of market segments and specializations, offering productivity and efficiency solutions for real estate professionals while addressing some of society’s growing housing challenges.

“The vision for REACH and Second Century Ventures has remained crystal clear: to empower industry innovators to work hand in hand with agents and brokers, enhancing services that support seamless operations, secure transactions and pathways to new opportunities,” said Dave Garland, managing partner of SCV. “We are committed to helping these transformative companies make lasting impacts on real estate by prioritizing efficiency, adaptability and security in a rapidly evolving market.”

Second Century Ventures is the most active global venture fund in real estate technology, with more than 280 portfolio companies worldwide. SCV operates the global REACH scale-up program in seven major markets – U.S. Residential, U.S. Commercial, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Latin America and Israel. The 2025 REACH Canada cohort marks the fifth group of high-growth-potential companies scaled by the Canadian program since its launch in 2020.

“The 2025 REACH Canada cohort reflects the power of diverse technological innovations to address real estate’s unique challenges,” said Lynette Keyowski, managing partner of REACH Canada. “Focusing on quality-driven technology and mission-oriented founders, this cohort brings solutions that redefine property management, foster financial inclusivity, expand rental flexibility and facilitate secure investment and property enhancements. We’re thrilled to support these companies as they create meaningful solutions that resonate across the real estate community.”

The eight companies selected for REACH Canada 2025 are as follows:

Bidmii connects real estate professionals and homeowners with contractors, making home improvements easier, faster and more secure by holding project funds in trust to ensure peace of mind for everyone involved.

REITIUM is a real estate marketplace empowering churches to raise capital through donations, debt and equity to build community centers, day cares and affordable housing on excess church land.

ReLease is the simplest way for apartment buildings to offer residents flexible renting benefits, including the option to end their lease for any reason.

RocketPlan is a mobile-first business operating system for property restoration insurance claims, professionals streamlining documentation, reporting, estimating and billing.

SHARE SFR is an efficient way to build a portfolio of U.S. rental properties, unlocking institutional real estate service providers for every step of the investing value chain for retail investors.

Stelor provides condo managers and boards with capital replacement tools, analytics and predictive forecasting to help avoid special assessments and optimize reserve fund fees.

Upfront provides real estate native financial services for brokers and agents.

Voiceflip makes data accessible with advanced AI and voice technology delivering real-time, multilingual insights across 25 languages, giving users instant access to property data, market trends and organizational information.

REACH Canada will offer its 2025 program a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace. Learn more about the companies selected for the REACH Canada program and how you can get involved at www.narreach.ca.

About the National Association of Realtors®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics. For free consumer guides about navigating the homebuying and selling transaction processes – from written buyer agreements to negotiating compensation – visit facts.realtor.

About REACH

REACH is a unique technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures, the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors®, Second Century Ventures leverages the association’s 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries. The REACH program helps technology companies scale across the real estate vertical and its adjacent markets through education, mentorship and market exposure. For more on REACH, visit narreach.com.

