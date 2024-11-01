DFDS TERMINATES SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR TURKISH ACQUISITION

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 76 - 1 November 2024

In April 2024, DFDS entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the international transport network of Ekol Logistics.

As noted in the company announcement no. 24 of 9 April 2024, completion of the transaction was conditional upon regulatory approvals and certain contractual conditions. As certain contractual conditions have not been satisfied by the agreed deadline, DFDS has terminated the share purchase agreement and the transaction will consequently not take place.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

