INVITATION TO DFDS Q4 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

 | Source: DFDS A/S DFDS A/S

INVESTOR NEWS no. 04 - 9 February 2026
 

DFDS expects to publish the annual report and Q4 2025 review on 19 February 2026 at around 07:30 CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

FY & Q4 conference call

Date:        19 February 2026

Time:        10:00 CET

Registration:        Register ahead of the call via this link. Access code is mailed after registration.

Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

DFDS_NO_04_09_02_2026_Q4_CONFERENCE_CALL

Recommended Reading

  • February 09, 2026 04:45 ET | Source: DFDS A/S
    INVITATION TO DFDS Q4 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

    INVESTOR NEWS no. 04 - 9 February 2026  DFDS expects to publish the annual report and Q4 2025 review on 19 February 2026 at around 07:30 CET. Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present...

    Read More
    INVITATION TO DFDS Q4 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
  • February 03, 2026 11:00 ET | Source: DFDS A/S
    MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 03 - 3 February 2026  Vesting of Restricted Share Units On 2 February 2026, Torben Carlsen (CEO of DFDS) was awarded 10,173 shares in DFDS A/S as a result of the vesting of...

    Read More
    MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS