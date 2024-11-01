Goranson Bain Ausley Named to Dallas Business Journal’s 2024 Best Places to Work in North Texas

DALLAS, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley, Texas' largest family law firm, is thrilled to announce its Plano, Fort Worth, and Dallas family law offices have been named to the Dallas Business Journal's 2024 "Best Places to Work in North Texas.” This recognition highlights the firm’s ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive, respectful, and growth-oriented environment for its team members.

The Dallas Business Journal, partners annually with Quantum Workplace to survey over 13,000 North Texas employees to identify top companies in the region. This extensive feedback process examines key areas including team dynamics, trust in leadership, and open communication—qualities that stand at the core of Goranson Bain Ausley's workplace culture.

"From the start, Tom Goranson and our founding partners envisioned a family law firm built on integrity, respect, and delivering exceptional client value," shared Managing Partner Lindley Bain. "Today, those principles remain deeply ingrained in our culture. We are a team that genuinely cares for one another, and that care translates into strong support for our clients and their families. We are committed to fostering a workplace where every team member feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow."

For over 22 years, the Dallas Business Journal's Best Places to Work Awards have celebrated local employers who excel in cultivating positive and motivating workplaces. Goranson Bain Ausley embodies this standard with structured mentoring and professional training programs for associates along with an active culture committee that organizes events promoting team connection and recognition. Signature events, such as the Great Day of Service, Paralegal Day, Fun Fridays, and an annual celebration reflect the firm’s dedication to building a supportive and engaging environment for all team members.

As one of the most respected family law firms in Texas, Goranson Bain Ausley is widely known for its size, depth and breadth of expertise, and its reputation for integrity and compassion. The firm's commitment to excellence extends beyond client service to its own team, creating a culture where personal and professional growth thrive.

For more information about Goranson Bain Ausley's dedication to creating a positive workplace, and high-performance culture please visit https://gbfamilylaw.com/careers/.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, with a distinguished team of 48 skilled attorneys known for their dedication, expertise, and compassionate client-focused approach. Committed to delivering exceptional family law and divorce attorney services, the firm fosters an inclusive and supportive workplace culture. GBA serves clients across Texas, with offices in Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and Austin.

In 2024, Goranson Bain Ausley was named a "Best Law Firm" by Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an honor earned through a rigorous independent evaluation process.