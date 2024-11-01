K12 Announces Winners of its 2024 Photography Competition

RESTON, VA, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 30, K12, a 25-year leader in virtual education, proudly announced the winners of its 2024 Photography Competition. This annual event celebrates the creativity and talent of student photographers nationwide. Now in its ninth year, inspired students from across the nation have been able to showcase their unique perspectives through the camera lens.

In yesterday's announcement, 39 final winners were chosen from more than 12,000 entries representing over 24 schools across the nation. Explore the full finalist lineup and winning pieces here. This year, $20,000 in cash prizes were awarded; in each grade level, the first-place winner received $1,000, the second-place winner received $500, and the People's Choice winner—determined by public voting—received $100.

“The K12 Photography Competition gives students across the country a way to express themselves and share their unique perspectives,” said Deb Hannah, chief marketing officer of Stride, Inc.. “With over 12,000 entries submitted, we were inspired by the talent and enthusiasm of these young photographers. It’s a privilege to support their creativity, and we look forward to seeing even more students share their artistic visions next year.”

Participants submitted their work during the contest period from May 28 to August 26. With no limit on the number of submissions, participants explored various themes and styles of photography. After the submission phase, public voting occurred online from August 27 to September 27, allowing supporters to vote once daily and help determine the "People's Choice" winners alongside the judges' selections.

Photos were evaluated based on three criteria: Impact and Storytelling (50%), Creativity and Composition (25%), and Technical Proficiency (25%). This framework allowed judges to evaluate each photo's emotional appeal and storytelling impact, as well as its creative composition and technical quality. Photos featuring a clear focal point, strong visual balance, and professional technical quality scored high across categories, giving recognition to outstanding young photographers nationwide recognition.

The K12 Photography Competition is just one of the many creative outlets K12 offers students nationwide. From photography to robotics, art, gaming, STEM, culinary arts, and more, K12 empowers young talent to explore their passions and push their creative boundaries. The K12 Game On competition is live, where students in grades K-12 submit their ideas for an educational video game for the chance to win a new gaming console. The upcoming deadline for this competition is November 18.

About K12

For 25 years, K12 has been a national leader in online education, serving over three million learners. Dedicated to helping every student reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning, K12 delivers tech-driven and accessible solutions to prepare students for bright futures. Tuition-free schools and programs are available in 30 states. K12 is a portfolio brand of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN).