Notified To Sponsor 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations and investor relations professionals, is proud to announce its VIP sponsorship of the 29th Annual InterContinental® Miami Make-A-Wish® Ball, an extraordinary evening dedicated to granting life-changing wishes for children facing critical illnesses.

The event, taking place on Saturday, November 2, 2024, brings together philanthropists, community leaders, and supporters in celebration of the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida mission: to create transformative experiences that renew hope and inspire resilience in young lives.

“Partnering with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida for this event is deeply meaningful to all of us at Notified,” said Nimesh Davé, President of Notified. “Our commitment to community runs deep, and there is no greater privilege than helping bring hope, joy and courage to children who need it most. This sponsorship is an opportunity to come together not only as a company but as part of a movement that’s transforming lives, one wish at a time.”

Funds raised during the gala will go directly to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, which has granted nearly 15,000 wishes to children battling critical illnesses. Since its inception, the event has raised over $42 million, empowering children and their families to believe in possibilities beyond their current challenges.

