Technological Advancements in Phytogenic Additives Aiming towards Robust Growth of the Animal Growth Promoter Market | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global animal growth promoter industry has an estimated market valuation of USD 7,965.75 million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach a market valuation of USD 14,131.4 million by 2034.



The influence of phytogenic additives on animal health is extensively documented, with multiple studies emphasizing their advantages in augmenting digestive health, enhancing feed efficiency, and mitigating stress. Essential oils obtained from thyme and oregano, such as thymol, and carvacrol are known to have antimicrobial properties that promote gut health by suppressing harmful bacteria. The benefits of phytogenic additives for stress reduction, feed efficiency, and digestive health have been extensively researched, and their impact on animal health is well established.

Furthermore, phytogenic have been shown to improve nutrient digestibility and feed conversion ratios (FCR), two factors that influence livestock growth and weight gain. The Journal of Animal Science and Biotechnology published an analysis that showed that the inclusion of essential oils and herbal extracts in swine and poultry dietary patterns enhanced FCR by 5-8%. Such a benefit decreases the quantity of feed needed while increasing growth, thus saving money for manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from the Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Study:

The market is moving away from antibiotics owing to regulatory restrictions and consumer concerns about antibiotic resistance. Natural alternative such as probiotics and phytogenic, are becoming more popular as safe and effective solutions.

Advancements in encapsulation and delivery technologies are improving the stability and effectiveness of growth promoters, leading to increased adoption rates among producers.

There’s a strong emphasis on sustainability, as growth promoters that improve feed efficiency and reduce environmental impact align well with the industry’s environmental goals.



“Manufacturers are swiftly investing in animals specific solutions embracing advanced technology and leverage the acquisition or partnerships, boosting their efficacy in aiding animal health and promote growth”, - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Country-wise Insights

Country CAGR, 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.5% Brazil 8.7% India 7.8% Germany 4.3% China 5.1%

Who is winning?

The competitive dynamics in the Animal Growth Promoter sector are fuelled by innovation, partnerships, and digitalization, with market players constantly adapting to shifting client demands. Companies are employing technology to provide value-added services with digital technologies. Such platforms enable farmers to manage the aquaculture processes in real-time, optimize the use of feeds to achieve maximum production, and realize higher productivity. This enhances client relations and broadens the competitive market by creating unique selling points.

Royal DSM successfully acquired Midori USA Inc. in 2021 and plans to expand its eubiotic offerings. Eubiotics, which include probiotics, prebiotics, and organic acids, are essential for gut health and natural growth. This acquisition is consistent with DSM's strategy of offering sustainable alternatives to antibiotics and meeting regulatory standards in major markets such as North America and Europe.

In June 2021, Novozymes unveiled its new growth promoterProAct360, a protease-based enzyme technology specifically designed for poultry. ProAct 360 enhances feed efficiency, making it more cost-effective while promoting sustainability by reducing environmental impact. It optimizes protein digestibility, which not only helps lower feed costs but also minimizes nitrogen excretion, aligning with sustainability goals.

Some of these leaders of the Global Animal Growth Promoter market include Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Cargill, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Bayer Animal Health GmbH, Nutreco N.V., Alltech Inc., ADM Animal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries, Novozymes A/S, Phibro Animal Health, Land O'Lakes, Inc., BIOMIN GmbH, DuPont (Danisco Animal Nutrition), Zoopan S.A., Azelis Holding S.A., BASF SE, Novus International Inc., and Merck Animal Health, among others.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Animal Growth Promoter Market, presenting Historical Demand data for the years 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for the years 2024-2034.

The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Animal Growth Promoter Industry based on Product Type, Animal Type, Functionality, Sales Channel, and Region. As per product type, the industry has been categorized into Antibiotic-Based Promoters, Hormonal Promoters, Enzyme-Based Promoters, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Organic Acids, Phytogenic (Plant-Based) Additives, and Others. As per functionality, the industry is categorized Growth Enhancement, Feed Efficiency Improvement, Disease Prevention and Immunity Boost, Nutrient Absorption Optimization, and Digestive Health Support. As per animal type, the industry is categorized into Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Others (Sheep, Goats, and Horses). As per the sales channel, the market is categorized into Direct Sales, Indirect Sales (Veterinary Clinics, Pharmacies, Online Retailers, and Specialty Stores). The study consists of the following regions- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Balkan & Baltic, Russia & Belarus, Central Asia, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Die globale Branche für Tierwachstumsförderer hat bis 2024 eine geschätzte Marktbewertung von 7.965,75 Mio. USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,9 % wachsen, um bis 2034 eine Marktbewertung von 14.131,4 Mio. USD zu erreichen.

Der Einfluss phytogener Zusatzstoffe auf die Tiergesundheit ist umfassend dokumentiert, wobei mehrere Studien ihre Vorteile bei der Verbesserung der Verdauungsgesundheit, der Verbesserung der Futtereffizienz und der Stressminderung hervorheben. Ätherische Öle, die aus Thymian und Oregano gewonnen werden, wie Thymol und Carvacrol, sind dafür bekannt, antimikrobielle Eigenschaften zu haben, die die Darmgesundheit fördern, indem sie schädliche Bakterien unterdrücken. Die Vorteile phytogener Zusatzstoffe für den Stressabbau, die Futtereffizienz und die Verdauungsgesundheit wurden umfassend erforscht und ihre Auswirkungen auf die Tiergesundheit sind gut belegt.

Darüber hinaus hat sich gezeigt, dass phytogene Faktoren die Nährstoffverdaulichkeit und die Futterverwertungsverhältnisse (FCR) verbessern, zwei Faktoren, die das Wachstum und die Gewichtszunahme von Nutztieren beeinflussen. Das Journal of Animal Science and Biotechnology veröffentlichte eine Analyse, die zeigte, dass die Aufnahme von ätherischen Ölen und Kräuterextrakten in die Ernährungsmuster von Schweinen und Geflügel die FCR um 5-8% erhöhte. Ein solcher Vorteil verringert die benötigte Futtermenge und erhöht gleichzeitig das Wachstum, wodurch die Hersteller Geld sparen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Global Animal Growth Promoter Market Study:

§ Der Markt entfernt sich aufgrund regulatorischer Beschränkungen und der Bedenken der Verbraucher hinsichtlich der Antibiotikaresistenz von Antibiotika. Natürliche Alternativen wie Probiotika und phytogene Lösungen werden als sichere und wirksame Lösungen immer beliebter.

§ Fortschritte bei Verkapselungs- und Verabreichungstechnologien verbessern die Stabilität und Wirksamkeit von Wachstumsförderern, was zu einer erhöhten Akzeptanzrate bei den Produzenten führt.

§ Der Schwerpunkt liegt auf Nachhaltigkeit, da Wachstumsförderer, die die Futtereffizienz verbessern und die Umweltbelastung reduzieren, gut mit den Umweltzielen der Branche übereinstimmen.

"Die Hersteller investieren schnell in tierspezifische Lösungen, die fortschrittliche Technologien nutzen, und nutzen die Akquisition oder Partnerschaften, um ihre Wirksamkeit bei der Unterstützung der Tiergesundheit zu steigern und das Wachstum zu fördern", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Wer gewinnt?

Die Wettbewerbsdynamik im Bereich der Tierwachstumsförderer wird durch Innovation, Partnerschaften und Digitalisierung befeuert, wobei sich die Marktteilnehmer ständig an die sich ändernden Kundenanforderungen anpassen. Unternehmen setzen Technologie ein, um Mehrwertdienste mit digitalen Technologien bereitzustellen. Solche Plattformen ermöglichen es den Landwirten, die Aquakulturprozesse in Echtzeit zu verwalten, den Einsatz von Futtermitteln zu optimieren, um eine maximale Produktion zu erzielen und eine höhere Produktivität zu erzielen. Dies verbessert die Kundenbeziehungen und erweitert den Wettbewerbsmarkt durch die Schaffung von Alleinstellungsmerkmalen.

Ø Royal DSM hat Midori USA Inc. im Jahr 2021 erfolgreich übernommen und plant, sein eubiotisches Angebot zu erweitern. Eubiotika, zu denen Probiotika, Präbiotika und organische Säuren gehören, sind für die Darmgesundheit und das natürliche Wachstum unerlässlich. Diese Akquisition steht im Einklang mit der Strategie von DSM, nachhaltige Alternativen zu Antibiotika anzubieten und die regulatorischen Standards in wichtigen Märkten wie Nordamerika und Europa zu erfüllen.

Ø Im Juni 2021 stellte Novozymes seinen neuen Wachstumsförderer ProAct360 vor, eine Protease-basierte Enzymtechnologie, die speziell für Geflügel entwickelt wurde. ProAct 360 verbessert die Futtereffizienz, macht es kostengünstiger und fördert gleichzeitig die Nachhaltigkeit, indem es die Umweltbelastung reduziert. Es optimiert die Proteinverdaulichkeit, was nicht nur zur Senkung der Futterkosten beiträgt, sondern auch die Stickstoffausscheidung minimiert und damit im Einklang mit den Nachhaltigkeitszielen steht.

Zu diesen Marktführern auf dem globalen Markt für Tierwachstumsförderer gehören Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health, Cargill, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Bayer Animal Health GmbH, Nutreco N.V., Alltech Inc., ADM Animal Nutrition, Evonik Industries AG, Kemin Industries, Novozymes A/S, Phibro Animal Health, Land O'Lakes, Inc., BIOMIN GmbH, DuPont (Danisco Animal Nutrition), Zoopan S.A., Azelis Holding S.A., BASF SE, Novus International Inc. und Merck Animal Health, um nur einige zu nennen.

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Tierwachstumsförderer und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für die Jahre 2019-2023 und Prognosestatistiken für die Jahre 2024-2034.

Die Studie kategorisiert wertvolle Einblicke in die globale Branche für Tierwachstumsförderer basierend auf Produkttyp, Tiertyp, Funktionalität, Vertriebskanal und Region. Je nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Promotoren auf Antibiotikabasis, hormonelle Promotoren, enzymbasierte Promotoren, Probiotika und Präbiotika, organische Säuren, phytogene (pflanzliche) Zusatzstoffe und andere eingeteilt. Je nach Funktionalität wird die Branche in Wachstumsverbesserung, Verbesserung der Futtereffizienz, Krankheitsprävention und Immunitätsstärkung, Optimierung der Nährstoffaufnahme und Unterstützung der Verdauungsgesundheit eingeteilt. Je nach Tierart wird die Branche in Geflügel, Schweine, Rinder, Aquakulturen und andere (Schafe, Ziegen und Pferde) eingeteilt. Je nach Vertriebskanal wird der Markt in Direktvertrieb, Indirekter Vertrieb (Tierkliniken, Apotheken, Online-Händler und Fachgeschäfte) unterteilt. Die Studie besteht aus den folgenden Regionen: Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Balkan und Baltikum, Russland und Weißrussland, Zentralasien, Ostasien, Südasien und Pazifik sowie Naher Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

