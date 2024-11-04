Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notice of Results and Investor Presentation

ST HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN, AIM and VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") expects to publish its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Monday, November 11, 2024.

A remote presentation for analysts and investors will be held on the same day, at 2:00pm London time, followed by an opportunity to ask questions.

A presentation of the results for the quarter and outlook for Caledonia will be available on Caledonia's website (www.caledoniamining.com).

Conference Call Details

You are invited to a Zoom webinar.

When: Nov 11, 2024 02:00 PM London

Topic: Q3 2024 Results call for Investors

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://caledoniamining.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZHTT-Ji5RDylrtSaSYE0fA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

