Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Amsterdam, 4 November 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
28 October 20245,95298.59586,820.18
29 October 2024955100.2195,699.21
30 October 202433,97797.903,326,412.86
31 October 202433,80797.173,284,914.63
1 November 20241,84097.73179,821.36
TOTAL 76,531   7,473,668.24

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
28 October 202485398.6584,145.89
29 October 20244599.754,488.75
30 October 202413,76397.791,345,897.53
31 October 20247,64397.05741,754.68
1 November 20244897.854,696.80
TOTAL 22,352   2,180,983.65

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
28 October 202437598.5436,952.76
30 October 202440597.8239,615.32
31 October 20241,12397.24109,198.16
1 November 20244897.954,701.60
TOTAL 1,951   190,467.84

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
28 October 202418898.3818,496.25
30 October 20241,15597.79112,952.88
31 October 20241,91297.02185,503.39
1 November 20246497.546,242.40
TOTAL 3,319   323,194.91

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €119 million for a total amount of 1,222,233 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 4 November 2024, the Company held in total 7,185,997 ordinary shares in treasury (3.25% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.99% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

