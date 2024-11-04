Treatment.com AI Announces Release of New Medical Education Suite (MES) and Update on the AI Assessment Symposium 1st November, 2024

●Treatment.com AI announces expanded and updated MES new releases

●Lead commercial participant at Global/North American Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education

●Further enhancements and solutions set for H2 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce the launch of its updated Medical Education Suite (MES) to coincide withTreatment’s participation in a landmark Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education being hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical School on 1st November 2024.

Medical Education Suite (MES) Release and Update

It is estimated that over 80 countries globally have now adopted the OSCE (Objective Structured Clinical Examination) for assessing the practical clinical skills of medical students. It is estimated that between 200,000 and 300,000 medical students globally take the OSCE exam each year, as derived from indicative numbers of students from key professional bodies including: https://www.aamc.org/ ; https://www.uems.eu/ ; https://www.nmc.org.in/ ; Education – GMC (gmc-uk.org)

As announced in a previous 2024 Press Releases,Treatment has been working diligently through 2024 to further evolve the Medical Education Suite (MES), powered by its proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM). The goal of furthering enhancements to the platform is the recognition that AI can be used even more effectively to reduce the administrative overhead and costs to schools in running OSCEs, as well providing greater support to medical students, thereby helping to optimize their clinical reasoning skills.

Treatment’s service comprises of using its Global Library of Medicine platform (GLM) in (i) creating cases for the OSCE exams (ii) producing scripts for actors playing the role of patients (iii) scoring the exams with our proprietary automated marking platform and (iv) providing instant results to both faculty and students, as well as offering student enrichment plans.

As part of this Release, Treatment is announcing the following additions to its portfolio:

AI Patient – utilizing AI and a library of test Cases to further support students in their preparation and readiness for medical multiple-choice questions (MCQ’s) and OSCE exams.

– utilizing AI and a library of test Cases to further support students in their preparation and readiness for medical multiple-choice questions (MCQ’s) and OSCE exams. Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) Case Packages – the company is extending the number of test Cases provided from an initial 12 cases. These will be available in packs to schools and a planned library of up to 100 cases through Q4 2024.

– the company is extending the number of test Cases provided from an initial 12 cases. These will be available in packs to schools and a planned library of up to 100 cases through Q4 2024. AI Prep Tool – the platform provides students with both a “guided” and “non-guided” support to learning. The “guided” approach provides students with learning support and reasoning, whereas the “non-guided” supports enables students to simulate exam conditions.

Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education

Together with the launch of its updated Medical Education Suite, Treatment is a lead participant in a Symposium on AI Assessment in Medical Education held on November 1, 2024 at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Office of Assessment and Evaluation. The creator of the Symposium, Dr. Claudio Violato described the event as a “landmark symposium”. ( https://medtest.umn.edu/events )

This academic Symposium includes more than fifty medical schools, thought leaders and national education examiners from across the US, as well as international representation. Presenters include Mayo Clinic, University of Alberta as well as Treatment’s Chief Medical Officer Kevin Peterson, MD, MPH, who will be a keynote speaker, as an acknowledged leader in medical education and its utilization of AI.

Further enhancements and solutions for H2 2024

Treatment will continue to build out its Medical Education Suite through the rest of 2024 and early 2025. Further planned developments include:

AI Doctor in a Pocket – delivers a mobile friendly AI powered clinical decision support tool for healthcare professionals and students when they are in clinics, residency or on a hospital ward.

Audio/Video Analysis – using AI and the Global Library of Medicine to undertake Audio/Visual analysis which captures and transcribes the patient assessment. In addition, this will allow for behavioral analysis as part of exam scoring, as well as supporting the generation of a medical note.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment.com AI, comments: “We are excited to showcase our updated Medical Education Software Suite at this landmark Symposium. The opportunity to have a positive impact on the medical training of students and in turn introduce them to our range of proprietary AI tools is an important inflection point in the company’s commercialization timeline. We look forward to updating the market further in the near future.

About Treatment.com AI Inc.

Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing highly qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and has the propensity for greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment’s GLM platform also brings the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment’s products and services: www.treatment.com or email: info@treatment.com

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO

ehamza@treatment.com

For media inquiries, contact: media@treatment.com

Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Treatment.com believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.