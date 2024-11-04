Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 28 October 2024 – 4 November 2024

On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 44:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 6,996,059 12.71 88,883,338 28 October 2024 70,000 13.39 937,454 29 October 2024 133,114 13.40 1,783,847 30 October 2024 270,300 13.35 3,608,694 31 October 2024 31,648 13.29 420,751 1 November 2024 159,677 13.41 2,40,694 Total, week number 44 664,739 13.38 8,891,440 Accumulated under the program 7,660,798 12.76 97,774,778

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,388,742 own shares corresponding to 2.10 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

