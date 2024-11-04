Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 28 October 2024 – 4 November 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 44:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement6,996,05912.7188,883,338
28 October 202470,00013.39937,454
29 October 2024133,11413.401,783,847
30 October 2024270,30013.353,608,694
31 October 202431,64813.29420,751
1 November 2024159,67713.412,40,694
Total, week number 44664,73913.388,891,440
Accumulated under the program7,660,79812.7697,774,778

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,388,742 own shares corresponding to 2.10 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

