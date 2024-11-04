Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 28 October 2024 – 4 November 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 44:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,996,059
|12.71
|88,883,338
|28 October 2024
|70,000
|13.39
|937,454
|29 October 2024
|133,114
|13.40
|1,783,847
|30 October 2024
|270,300
|13.35
|3,608,694
|31 October 2024
|31,648
|13.29
|420,751
|1 November 2024
|159,677
|13.41
|2,40,694
|Total, week number 44
|664,739
|13.38
|8,891,440
|Accumulated under the program
|7,660,798
|12.76
|97,774,778
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 32,388,742 own shares corresponding to 2.10 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
