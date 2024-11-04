Tessellate BIO Announces Appointment of Lara Boyd as Chief Business Officer

AMSTERDAM and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessellate BIO, a preclinical stage biotechnology company with a focus on novel Synthetic Lethality approaches, today announces the appointment of Dr. Lara Boyd as Chief Business Officer.

Lara joins Tessellate BIO from F-star Therapeutics, an innovation focused biotech company dedicated to delivering next-generation multispecific antibody therapeutics, where she held a number of senior roles, most recently VP Head of BD and Corporate Strategy, responsible for end-to-end business development activities. Prior to joining F-star Lara held business development roles at Cancer Research Technology and Cancer Research UK. Lara completed her PhD at the MRC Genome Damage and Stability Centre and then undertook post-doctoral research at the Barts Cancer Institute.

Andree Blaukat, CEO, Tessellate BIO said, “Lara brings exceptionally strong and relevant experience to Tessellate BIO, with a proven track record in business development and background in cancer research. I have no doubt she will add considerable strength to our leadership team as we continue our rapid growth and development.”

Lara Boyd said: “I am hugely excited to be joining Tessellate BIO. The development of new treatments for cancer has driven my career both in research and in business, and Tessellate BIO’s approach to precision medicine represents an enormous opportunity for patients whose needs are not being met by current medicines. I look forward to working with the team to deliver the Company’s vision of turning cancer patients into cancer survivors.”

About Tessellate BIO

Tessellate BIO discovers and develops novel precision oncology medicines with the mission to turn cancer patients into cancer survivors. A private preclinical stage biotechnology company, Tessellate BIO is redefining Synthetic Lethality by developing drugs that target unexplored or difficult to drug pathways beyond HRD.

The company’s strategy is to drive small molecule drug discovery towards novel, validated oncology targets and, critically, the parallel development of associated companion diagnostics, including a potentially best-in-class diagnostic to detect ALT positive cancers for identification of treatment-eligible patients. The company also has follow-on programs in tumor suppressor Loss-of-Function (LoF) settings.

Led by an experienced team of drug hunters, the company is building a pipeline of first-in-class medicines based on cutting-edge research sourced from international world-renowned laboratories and research centers including Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI), Australia, Instituto de Medicina Molecular (iMM), Portugal, and Omico (Australia). Its lead program targets complexes that are critical for the ALT mechanism including the FANCM protein complex.

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with research labs at the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, UK, Tessellate BIO is supported by top-tier life science investors BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) and Forbion.

