L’Ordre des CPA du Québec, CPA Ontario, and CPA Canada Reach Agreement on Standard Setting and Education

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L’Ordre des CPA du Québec, CPA Ontario, and CPA Canada are pleased to share that the organizations have signed a binding term sheet on standard setting and have finalized the details of the education agreement reached last fall.

The agreement on standards ensures continued funding for standard setting, and continued access for CPAs in Ontario and Quebec to the CPA Canada Handbook and Board Guidance, which are foundational to the profession and critical to protecting the public.

The finalized education agreement ensures continuity of the educational pathway for current CPA students in Ontario and Quebec, consistent with the organizations’ binding agreement reached in November 2023.

These agreements follow the notice from L’Ordre des CPA du Québec and CPA Ontario regarding their withdrawal from the Collaboration Accord, effective December 2024.

