Postal Automation Systems Market Size to Surpass US$ 1.38 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising E-commerce Demands | Research by S&S Insider

Pune, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Automation Systems Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider Research, The Postal Automation Systems Market size was USD 0.76 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.38 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Surging E-commerce Fuels Growth in Postal Automation Systems: Innovations Transforming Efficiency and Delivery

The Postal Automation Systems Market has seen notable growth because of the growing need for effectiveness in postal tasks and the increasing number of packages due to the fast growth of online shopping. This field consists of using high-tech tools to improve sorting, tracking, and delivery operations. Technological advancements such as AI, machine learning, and IoT have hastened market growth even more. Automated sorting systems can handle up to 40,000 parcels per hour, significantly improving efficiency when compared to traditional methods. Research demonstrates that automation has the potential to decrease operational expenses by as much as 30%, emphasizing its financial advantages. Recent developments also involve the implementation of automated parcel lockers, which serve more than 20% of online consumers who choose this collection method, thus changing the way deliveries are made. Postal services are investing more in these systems to effectively handle the increasing numbers of parcels.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Körber AG

NEC Philippines, INC.

SOLYSTIC

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Fives Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BEUMER GROUP

Interroll Group

Dematic

Eurosort

Fluence Automation, LLC

Siemens AG

Honeywell Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Swisslog

SICK AG

Cognex Corporation

Postal Automation Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 0.76 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.9% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Rising E-commerce Demand Drives Postal Organizations to Embrace Automation for Enhanced Efficiency and Cost Savings

Postal organizations are increasingly turning to automation technologies due to the increased need for effective mail processing, driven by the growing global e-commerce industry reaching around USD 5.2 trillion and expected to increase by 56% within the next four years. The increase in package volume requires quicker handling to satisfy consumer demands, resulting in high stress for mail services. Automation solutions, such as automated sorting systems and robotic handling, enhance efficiency by processing up to 30,000 items per hour. The International Postal Corporation observes a 30% decrease in processing times, with research showing that automation could cut labor costs by 25%, urging postal companies to adopt these technologies to stay competitive in a fast-changing market.

Segment Analysis

By Technology, the Parcel Sorter segment dominates the Postal Automation Systems Market, accounting for a market share of 34.8% in 2023, of revenue, fueled by the increasing need for effective parcel handling caused by the expansion of e-commerce. Siemens and Honeywell have unveiled state-of-the-art sorting systems that improve efficiency and precision. Furthermore, the culler facer canceller (CFC) is projected to undergo significant expansion, as it can detect and cancel postage stamps.

By Type, the Hardware segment leads the Postal Automation Systems market in 2023, driven by advancements in processors, sensors, recognition technologies, and scanners, alongside the increasing demand for new systems to enhance capabilities. This segment is expected to experience substantial growth throughout the forecast period, while the services sector is also projected to achieve a significant compound annual growth rate.

Postal Automation Systems Market Key Segmentation:

By Technology

Culler Facer Canceller

Letter Sorter

Flat Sorter

Mixed Mail Sorter

Parcel Sorter

Others

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Commercial Postal

Government Postal

Key Regional Development

The North American region holds the highest market share accounting for approximately 46.08% in 2023. This is because the adoption of advanced technologies in mail services has increased, as well as the presence of major industry players in this region. In addition to this, increasing labor costs and scarcity of available workforce have made it necessary for an organization to invest in automation solutions, which further fosters the growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have remarkable growth, and thus, the associated postal automation systems are expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2024-2032. This growth is mainly due to the rise in the number of e-commerce industries in various countries, such as Japan, China, and India, that have increased the demand for well-developed e-commerce logistics. Increasing BFSI sector requirements also provide a huge growth scope for postal automation systems in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Developments

In August 2024 , DHL Express opened a new service center near Cambridge, UK. With an automation system worth £2 million. The place, powered fully with renewable energy, can sort up to 4,000 parcels per hour and is expected to process more than 50,000 items weekly. Emphasizing sustainability, the center incorporated solar panels, installed energy-efficient heating systems, and offers infrastructure for electric vehicles.

, DHL Express opened a new service center near Cambridge, UK. With an automation system worth £2 million. The place, powered fully with renewable energy, can sort up to 4,000 parcels per hour and is expected to process more than 50,000 items weekly. Emphasizing sustainability, the center incorporated solar panels, installed energy-efficient heating systems, and offers infrastructure for electric vehicles. In March 2024, Wayzim Technology's latest automation products Vision Singulator and Fast Scanner acquired CE certification. Certified by SGS as successfully passing a comprehensive test process that proves the products have reached the minimum safety levels of the European Union, this certificate is a significant breakthrough for technology based on deep learning and image processing. The general manager of Wayzim Technology feels very proud of this achievement.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Postal Automation Systems Market Segmentation, By Technology

8. Postal Automation Systems Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Postal Automation Systems Market Segmentation, By Application

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

