Decision Intelligence Market to Reach USD 74.23 Billion by 2033, Owing to Rising Adoption of AI-Enabled Data-Driven Decision-Making | SNS Insider

The decision intelligence market is growing rapidly as organizations adopt AI, ML, and analytics-powered tools to improve operational efficiency, gain real-time insights, and strengthen strategic decision-making across key industries.

Austin, Dec. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decision Intelligence Market was valued at 18.08 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 74.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 19.31% over 2026-2033.

The growing amount of data produced by different industries, the expanding use of AI and ML technologies, and the increasing demand for real-time insights to aid in strategic decision-making are the main factors propelling the market's expansion.

Increasing Transition to Cloud-based Solutions to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The shift to cloud-based solutions is driving the growth of the decision intelligence (DI) market. Because of this, businesses may effectively grow their DI tools by utilizing the cloud's on-demand access, which yields strong compute and storage capabilities without requiring significant upfront infrastructure investments. Businesses can quickly handle big data sets, run intricate algorithms, and deliver real-time insights because to this scalability, which speeds up decision-making and increases operational efficiency.

However, the shortage of professionals skilled in AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics presents a major barrier to the widespread adoption of decision intelligence (DI) solutions. DI relies on complex algorithms and data-driven insights, requiring a workforce proficient in these advanced technologies. Although, the demand for such expertise far outpaces the available talent, leading to a significant skills gap.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The decision automation segment dominates the market, capturing the largest revenue share in 2025 as it leverages artificial intelligence, data, and business rules to improve decision-making across various sectors, leading to enhanced organizational efficiency. The decision support segment is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period as this segment utilizes organizational information systems to analyze data and facilitate decision-making. 

By Enterprise Type

Large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the highest market share of 74.5% in 2025. The growth is driven by high consumer engagement and fulfillment, comprehensive data analysis and visualization, accelerated data access and discovery, low operational cost and increased productivity. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period as they recognize the importance of data-driven decision-making solutions to get better outcomes.

By Industry

In 2025, the BFSI segment led the market by providing substantial benefits, including enhancement in managing large transactional data sets and promoting investment in data infrastructure and technology. IT & Telecom segment is expected to hold the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The rise of data availability and the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and statistical analysis are driving this growth. 

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market with largest revenue share of 46.2% in 2025 due to the expanding use of technology in multiple fields in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, leading companies, such as IBM, Google and Microsoft are raising their investments to deliver and optimize market-leading product offerings and drive company growth which keeps on proving the dominance of North America in ASIC Market through innovation advancements. Asia Pacific will witness strong growth in the forecast period, due to escalating digitalization, development in analytical and AI technologies, and focus towards data-driven approach. 

Key Players:

  • IBM - IBM Cloud
  • Google - Google Cloud Platform
  • Microsoft - Microsoft Azure
  • SAP - SAP HANA
  • Salesforce - Salesforce Einstein
  • Oracle - Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
  • SAS Institute - SAS Viya
  • Alteryx - Alteryx Designer
  • Qlik - Qlik Sense
  • Tableau - Tableau Desktop
  • TIBCO Software - TIBCO Spotfire
  • Informatica - Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services
  • Domo - Domo Business Cloud
  • FICO - FICO Decision Management Suite
  • Teradata - Teradata Vantage
  • Sisense - Sisense Fusion
  • ThoughtSpot - ThoughtSpot Search & AI-Driven Analytics
  • Quantexa - Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform
  • AWS (Amazon Web Services) - Amazon SageMaker
  • ServiceNow - ServiceNow IT Service Management

Decision Intelligence Market Report Scope:

Report AttributesDetails
Market Size in 2025EUSD 18.08 Bilion
Market Size by 2033USD  74.23 Billion
CAGRCAGR of 19.31% From 2026 to 2033
Base Year2025
Forecast Period2026-2033
Historical Data2022-2024
Report Scope & CoverageMarket Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive  Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
Key Segments• By Application (Decision Support, Decision Augmentation, Decision Automation)

• By Enterprise Type (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises)

• By Industry (IT & Telecommunications, BFSI, Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Ecommerce, Consumer Goods, Construction, Government, Others)
Customization ScopeAvailable upon request
PricingAvailable upon request

Recent Developments:

  • February 2024: USEReady teamed up with CRG Solutions to strengthen its presence in India, aiming to meet the rising demand for advanced data analytics, business intelligence, and data intelligence solutions.
  • January 2024: FICO unveiled more than 20 new innovations in its FICO Platform, aimed at empowering businesses to make better-informed decisions. This AI-driven platform assists organizations in combining data and analytics for meaningful insights.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

  • Adoption Rate Metrics – helps you understand how quickly organizations across industries are embracing data pipeline tools, allowing you to identify high-growth user segments and emerging regions.
  • Usage Trends Analysis – helps you track how enterprises are leveraging data pipelines for real-time analytics, ETL modernization, and AI workloads, enabling better strategic planning and solution positioning.
  • Technology Trends Insights – helps you uncover opportunities driven by innovations such as serverless pipelines, automation, low-code orchestration, and integration with cloud-native architectures.
  • Investment Trends Index – helps you analyze funding patterns, enterprise spending priorities, and vendor R&D investments to understand future market direction and competitive evolution.
  • Data Volume Growth Metrics – helps you evaluate the rising scale of structured and unstructured data workloads, enabling assessment of infrastructure demand, scalability needs, and tool adoption triggers.

