Global EV Tariff Landscape Industry research Report 2024: Focus on the United States, Turkey, and Europe, & Potential Impacts of U.S. and European Tariffs on Chinese EVs

This report analyzes the evolving tariff landscape for EVs, with a particular focus on the United States, Turkey, and Europe. It also examines the potential impact of U.S. and European tariffs on Chinese EVs, highlighting how these measures shape the global EV supply chain.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are a key industry for clean energy and carbon reduction. Before 2024, major countries focused on building market awareness and encouraging carmakers to transition to EV production. However, as China solidifies its position as a global leader in the EV market and aggressively expands overseas, concerns about overcapacity, dumping, and unfair competition have grown worldwide.

In response, Turkey, the U.S., Europe, and Canada introduced policies in 2024 to impose or increase tariffs on EV imports from China, making EVs a focal point of geopolitical tensions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Background

1.1 U.S.: Doubling Tariffs on EVs and Lithium Batteries from China

1.1.1 Rationale Behind U.S. Tariffs:

1.2 Turkey: Tariffs with Conditional Exemptions

1.2.1 Rationale Behind Turkey's Tariffs:

1.3 EU: Anti-Subsidy Tariffs on Chinese EVs - A Shifting Policy Landscape

1.3.1 Rationale Behind the EU's Tariffs:



2. Impact Analysis

2.1 U.S. Tariffs on Chinese EV: More Symbolic than Substantive

2.2 European Tariffs on Chinese EVs: A Delicate Balance

2.3 China's Response to Tariff Restrictions: Capacity Export and New Cooperation Models



3. The Analyst's Perspective

3.1 Electric Vehicles Entering the Geopolitical Arena in 2024

3.2 Divergence of Chinese and Non-Chinese EV Supply Chains



Competitive Landscape

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile

Audi

Beijing Automotive

BMW

BYD

Changan Ford Automobile

Chery Automobile

DFSK

FAW Group

GAC Aion

Geely

Great Wall Motor

Magna Steyr

Mercedes Benz

Neta

SAIC

SAIC General Motors

Seres

Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile

Stellantis

Tesla

Volkswagen

Volvo

VW Group

Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology

