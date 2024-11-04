Industry 4.0 Market Size to Hit US$ 862.0 Billion by 2032, Rising Demand for Automation & Smart Manufacturing Drives Market Growth | Research by S&S Insider

Pune, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry 4.0 Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“As per the SNS Insider Research, The Industry 4.0 Market , size was valued at USD 166.1 billion in 2023, is projected to achieve significant growth, reaching USD 862.0 billion by 2032 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% Over the Forecast Period of 2024 to 2032.”

Trends Impacting the Industry 4.0 Market

The transformative shift toward Industry 4.0 has been fueled by the increasing integration of digital technologies into manufacturing. With the rise of smart factories, companies are adopting advanced systems like IIoT, artificial intelligence, and robotics to streamline operations and reduce costs. By enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making, Industry 4.0 technologies facilitate production efficiency, enhance product quality, and reduce operational disruptions. Over 80% of large manufacturers are actively implementing IIoT, while nearly 70% have transitioned to cloud platforms to enhance predictive maintenance and workflow optimization. Digital twin usage is increasing by 58%, enabling real-time simulation of industrial assets. Additionally, nearly 40% of manufacturers now leverage augmented and virtual reality for training and remote maintenance, with this usage set to double in five years. With rising automation, over 45% of manufacturing tasks are now automated, helping reduce errors and improve efficiency.

Growing demand for enhanced connectivity across devices and machinery also drives the adoption of IIoT and related Industry 4.0 solutions, allowing manufacturers to monitor equipment health, optimize production lines, and reduce energy consumption. Additionally, the utilization of AI and machine learning in manufacturing processes helps improve precision, automate quality control, and enhance productivity. Furthermore, robotics and automation reduce the need for manual labor in repetitive or hazardous tasks, enhancing workplace safety and resource efficiency.





Get a Sample Report of Industry 4.0 Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1226

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Siemens AG (Product: MindSphere, Simatic PCS 7)

Honeywell International Inc. (Product: Honeywell Forge, Digital Prime)

Rockwell Automation (Product: FactoryTalk, LogixAI)

Schneider Electric (Product: EcoStruxure, Modicon)

General Electric (GE Digital) (Product: Predix, Asset Performance Management)

ABB Ltd. (Product: Ability, RobotStudio)

IBM Corporation (Product: Watson IoT, Maximo)

Microsoft Corporation (Product: Azure IoT, Dynamics 365)

SAP SE (Product: SAP Leonardo, Digital Manufacturing Cloud)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Product: Edge Intelligence)

Industry 4.0 Market report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 166.1 Bn Market Size by 2032 USD 862.0 Bn CAGR CAGR of 20.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Digital twins help create accurate simulations of physical assets, allowing companies to improve quality and reduce downtime, thus accelerating adoption in smart manufacturing environments.

Do you have any queries or need any statistical data on Industry 4.0 Market, Make an Inquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1226

Industry 4.0 Market Opportunities

The adoption of cloud-based solutions and the rise of edge computing are reshaping Industry 4.0 infrastructure. By deploying analytics and processing capabilities closer to manufacturing sites, edge computing reduces latency, improves data processing speeds, and supports real-time decision-making. This trend allows manufacturers to optimize operations at lower costs while enhancing data security and scalability. Furthermore, the use of digital twins, which creates virtual models of physical equipment, enables manufacturers to simulate and monitor processes in real time, resulting in predictive maintenance and optimized equipment performance.

Which Region Held the Highest Market Share in the Industry 4.0 Market?

Asia-Pacific led the Industry 4.0 market which held approximately 36% of the total market share in 2023, driven by strong government initiatives to promote digital manufacturing. For instance, China’s “Made in China 2025” plan and India’s “Digital India” initiative encourage the adoption of digital and smart manufacturing technologies, thus propelling market growth. Japan, South Korea, and Singapore also play pivotal roles in advancing Industry 4.0 adoption across the region. Countries like China, India, and South Korea are increasing their investments in smart manufacturing technologies to enhance production efficiency and improve global competitiveness. In these regions, rapid urbanization, government support for digitalization, and a strong focus on industrial automation have driven significant growth in Industry 4.0 initiatives.

In 2023, the North American region is growing at a significant growth rate, this dominance is due to the region’s advanced technological infrastructure, significant investment in smart manufacturing, and a robust ecosystem of Industry 4.0 solution providers. The U.S., a major contributor to this growth, has witnessed extensive adoption of IIoT and automation across various sectors, from automotive to electronics manufacturing. The country’s focus on increasing efficiency and reducing production downtime has led to the rapid implementation of smart factory solutions.

Which Segment Dominated the Industry 4.0 Market in 2023?

By Component:

In 2023, the hardware segment held the largest market share, accounting for about 48.0% of the industry 4.0 market revenue. The demand for hardware such as sensors, robotics, and control systems is critical for implementing smart manufacturing solutions, as these components serve as the backbone of IIoT networks and automation frameworks. The rising adoption of sensors and industrial robots enables real-time monitoring and automation, while control systems and advanced machinery improve manufacturing precision and efficiency.

By Technology:

In 2023, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) dominated the technology segment with a substantial market share of more than 26%. IIoT allows interconnected devices to communicate with each other, enhancing the ability of manufacturers to gather and analyze vast amounts of data from production floors. This data-driven approach empowers manufacturers to optimize processes, minimize downtime, and improve overall productivity. As IIoT continues to advance, industries will increasingly rely on this technology for efficient and agile manufacturing operations.

Industry 4.0 Market key Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Robotics & Automation

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML)

Big Data & Advanced Analytics

Additive Manufacturing

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality (AR & VR)

Digital Twin & Simulation

Blockchain & Secure Data Exchange

Others

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

Petrochemicals

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Need more industry insights on Industry 4.0 Market, request an Analyst Call Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1226

Recent Developments

In 2023, Siemens introduced its new edge computing platform aimed at supporting real-time data analysis within manufacturing environments. This innovation integrates seamlessly with IIoT devices to enhance production efficiency and minimize latency issues by processing data closer to the source.

introduced its new edge computing platform aimed at supporting real-time data analysis within manufacturing environments. This innovation integrates seamlessly with IIoT devices to enhance production efficiency and minimize latency issues by processing data closer to the source. In 2023, Schneider Electric partnered with AVEVA to develop smart manufacturing software solutions, integrating AI-powered analytics and process automation. This collaboration aims to support factories in improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and optimizing energy consumption.

partnered with AVEVA to develop smart manufacturing software solutions, integrating AI-powered analytics and process automation. This collaboration aims to support factories in improving operational efficiency, reducing downtime, and optimizing energy consumption. In 2023, ABB launched a new range of collaborative robots (cobots) for small and medium-sized manufacturers. These cobots are designed to work alongside human operators, enhancing flexibility and productivity in tasks such as assembly, packaging, and material handling.

Buy a Complete Research Report of Industry 4.0 Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1226

Future Outlook

As Industry 4.0 continues to reshape global manufacturing, the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and autonomous robots will redefine production landscapes. The rapid expansion of IIoT and the increasing demand for data analytics and cybersecurity in manufacturing underline the importance of digital transformation in industrial sectors.

Moreover, the ongoing push toward sustainable manufacturing practices, driven by both regulatory requirements and environmental responsibility, is set to create additional opportunities within Industry 4.0. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting energy-efficient equipment and embracing closed-loop production systems that minimize waste and resource usage, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation, By Technology

9. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation, By Industry Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Industry 4.0 Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/industry-4-0-market-1226

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.