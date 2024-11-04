Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,367 Ageas shares in the period from 28-10-2024 until 01-11-2024.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|28-10-2024
|21,435
|1,042,012
|48.56
|48.30
|48.80
|29-10-2024
|21,241
|1,035,366
|48.78
|48.36
|49.08
|30-10-2024
|21,468
|1,033,942
|48.14
|47.86
|48.38
|31-10-2024
|21,300
|1,015,677
|47.69
|47.52
|47.92
|01-11-2024
|20,923
|1,008,999
|48.22
|47.90
|48.38
|Total
|106,367
|5,135,996
|48.29
|47.52
|49.08
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 746,664 shares for a total amount of EUR 35,977,689. This corresponds to 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.
Next week's report will be sent out on Tuesday, November 12.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
Attachment