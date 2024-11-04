Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,367 Ageas shares in the period from 28-10-2024 until 01-11-2024.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
28-10-202421,4351,042,01248.5648.3048.80
29-10-202421,2411,035,36648.7848.3649.08
30-10-202421,4681,033,94248.1447.8648.38
31-10-202421,3001,015,67747.6947.5247.92
01-11-202420,9231,008,99948.2247.9048.38
Total106,3675,135,99648.2947.5249.08

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 746,664 shares for a total amount of EUR 35,977,689. This corresponds to 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.

Next week's report will be sent out on Tuesday, November 12.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

