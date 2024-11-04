Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 106,367 Ageas shares in the period from 28-10-2024 until 01-11-2024.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 28-10-2024 21,435 1,042,012 48.56 48.30 48.80 29-10-2024 21,241 1,035,366 48.78 48.36 49.08 30-10-2024 21,468 1,033,942 48.14 47.86 48.38 31-10-2024 21,300 1,015,677 47.69 47.52 47.92 01-11-2024 20,923 1,008,999 48.22 47.90 48.38 Total 106,367 5,135,996 48.29 47.52 49.08

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 746,664 shares for a total amount of EUR 35,977,689. This corresponds to 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.

Next week's report will be sent out on Tuesday, November 12.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

