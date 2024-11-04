INE Security Addresses Critical Cloud Security Challenges with Comprehensive Training for 2025

Cary, NC, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security , a leading provider of CyberSecurity and IT training solutions, today unveiled its strategic response to emerging Cloud Security challenges, highlighting critical trends for 2025 and beyond. The announcement comes as organizations struggle with increasing Cloud Security risks, from sophisticated supply chain attacks to data loss incidents.

"The complexity of modern Cloud Infrastructure demands a fundamental shift in how organizations approach security," said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. "We're seeing critical gaps in Cloud Security knowledge, particularly around the shared responsibility model & and Identity and Access Management (IAM). Our mission is to empower organizations to protect sensitive data through comprehensive training that addresses these evolving challenges head-on.”

While a recent study found a 75% increase in Cloud incidents last year, an INE Security survey of more than 700 IT/IS leaders around the world found a majority believe investing in employee training programs and implementing regular software updates to be the most effective tools to combat the threats. The analysis reveals several pressing Cloud Security trends and challenges:

Key Cloud Security Trends For 2025

Supply Chain Security 33% increase in supply chain cyber attacks

in supply chain cyber attacks Growing focus on vendor risk management

Enhanced supply chain verification protocols Identity and Access Management (IAM) Zero-trust architecture adoption reaching 60%

Advanced access control implementations

Privileged access management evolution Cloud Compliance and Governance Stricter regulatory requirements

Enhanced cloud asset management

Automated compliance monitoring

Common Cloud Security Risks Identified

Data Protection Challenges Unauthorized access to cloud resources Data loss prevention Cross-border data transfer compliance

Operational Security Risks Misconfigured cloud assets Inadequate incident response procedures Lack of Cloud Security expertise

Compliance Challenges Ensuring compliance across multiple cloud services Meeting industry-specific regulations Managing security controls documentation



To effectively navigate and mitigate these pervasive cloud security risks, INE Security's training programs are strategically designed to instill and enhance security best practices across organizations. Through this comprehensive training rooted in best practices, INE Security empowers organizations to build a secure, compliant, and resilient Cloud Infrastructure, ready to meet current and future challenges with confidence and expertise.

Best Practices for Cloud Security

Enhanced Access Control Principle of least privilege implementation

Multi-factor authentication deployment

Regular access review protocols Data Protection Strategies Encryption at rest and in transit

Data classification frameworks

Backup and recovery procedures Incident Response Planning Cloud-specific response procedures

Integration with existing security frameworks

Regular incident response drills

INE Security’s Comprehensive Training Solutions

To further assist organizations in enhancing their cloud security postures, INE Security offers a range of courses that cater to the diverse needs of organizations. These courses are designed to provide comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in key areas of cloud security:

Cloud Security Fundamentals Shared responsibility model implementation Cloud service provider security controls Basic security best practices

Advanced Cloud Security Operations Cloud-native security tools Security automation and orchestration Threat detection and response

Compliance and Risk Management in the Cloud Regulatory compliance frameworks Risk assessment methodologies Audit preparation and response



INE Security’s course library is built to bridge the gap in Cloud Security expertise, ensuring that learners can apply their knowledge to prevent unauthorized access, manage data loss prevention effectively, and ensure compliance with industry-specific regulations. By integrating INE Security's training solutions, organizations can not only address immediate security concerns but also prepare for emerging threats in a proactive manner, thereby solidifying their cloud environments against potential vulnerabilities.