WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

LEI: 213800X2UDCFSIYXXR28

4 November 2024

WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited

Publication of Prospectus

The following prospectus has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority:

Prospectus for the issue of Collateralised Currency Securities by WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/-/media/eu-media-files/key-documents/prospectus/etf-securities/prospectus---etfs-foreign-exchange-limited.pdf

For further information please contact europesupport@wisdomtree.com