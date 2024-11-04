The future of higher education: York University, Premier Doug Ford and honoured guests gather to celebrate Markham Campus grand opening

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a well-earned reputation as a global technology and innovation hub, the City of Markham was the clear winner when it came to choosing a location for the first new university campus in York Region.

Today, York University’s President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, and honoured guests gathered to officially mark the grand opening of York University’s Markham Campus.

With technology rich spaces and state-of-the-art equipment, Markham Campus offers students flexible learning formats, small class sizes and the opportunity to round out classroom learning with workplace experiential education.

“Serving the students and meeting the needs of employers in York Region and beyond with best-in-class educational experiences and work integrated learning opportunities is our goal. With the first full cohort of students enrolled this fall, we have turned our focus to support their academic needs and professional ambitions – to set them up for a lifetime of success,” said Rhonda Lenton, president, York University.

The academic programs offered at the campus are responsive to the future skills requirements of businesses in Ontario and York Region, supported by an unparalleled commitment to access that ensures diverse learners benefit from dynamic learning spaces while they study and local job prospects when they graduate. Located in or near five provincially significant employment zones, York Region is projected to create 15,000 jobs annually through 2030 and Markham Campus is the newest addition to the talent pipeline.

“York University’s new Markham campus is a tremendous addition to York Region and all of Ontario,” said Premier Doug Ford. “This campus will equip students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s economy, while supporting the growth of local industries and creating new opportunities right here in Markham. Our government is proud to support this investment in education and innovation, which will drive economic growth and help build Ontario’s workforce of the future.”

In recent years, York University has grown its presence in York Region and the City of Markham. York’s community innovation hub YSpace supports budding entrepreneurs in Markham.

The joyful occasion marks the culmination of many years of collaboration and teamwork, overcoming challenges of a global pandemic, stretched supply chain and more. The stunning new building that is Markham Campus represents significant education infrastructure in downtown Markham – already bustling with people attending the Pan Am Centre, nearby GO transit, and the YMCA, York’s new campus is already seeing keen interest from future students. York Region is projected to have the highest growth rate in Ontario in the 18-22-year-old population, increasing by 34 per cent by 2041.

With significant financial support from York Region, a generous donation of land from the City of Markham, a vital commitment of operational funding from the province of Ontario, and incredibly generous gifts from donors and philanthropists, Markham Campus is on a path to success.

“I am thrilled to be here with so many who have been with us on this journey, as supporters, friends, and advocates. Thank you for your continued support and helping us achieve this incredible vision for our innovative new campus,” Lenton concluded.

Visit the website to learn more:

Unique academic programs offered at Markham Campus can be found here

More information about becoming an employer partner is available here

We invite prospective students & their families to the upcoming Fall Campus Day on November 16 (9:30am-1:00pm) by registering here

Join us to explore the state-of-the-art York University Markham Campus during the Community Open House on November 16 from 1-5 pm by registering here