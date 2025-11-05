Building on success, York University launches The YSpace Network

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian innovation is getting a major boost with York University's exciting new initiative: The YSpace Network. The Network aims to build on the incredible momentum and success of YSpace, York's innovation hub, and further expand its capacity to support students, alumni and faculty across York's campuses, the Greater Toronto Area and around the globe. The initiative opens access to a sophisticated suite of innovation and entrepreneurship services to York’s Faculties, empowering collaboration and impact across disciplines.

"York University has built something special, something that is rapidly gaining momentum when it comes to inspiring our students, alumni and faculty to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations," says Rhonda Lenton, President and Vice-Chancellor. "The YSpace Network will ensure we build on that momentum right across our campuses, while leveraging the expertise and communities of powerful Faculty-based startup programs such as Schulich Startups, IP Osgoode and the Lassonde School's BEST program."

The Network has been jointly created by YSpace and the Schulich School of Business, co-led by York's Director of Entrepreneurship & Innovation David Kwok and Schulich's Executive Director of Innovation & Entrepreneurship Chris Carder, with strategic oversight and institutional support from the Office of the Vice President Research & Innovation. The announcement comes at a time when government and industry are calling on Canadian post-secondary institutions to do more to support innovation and drive economic growth, as featured in RBC's recent report calling for a "postsecondary pivot."

The Lassonde School of Engineering is joining The YSpace Network, marking an exciting beginning for this university-wide collaboration. "Our school has a strong legacy of entrepreneurship thanks to the generosity of Doug Bergeron, whose support established the Bergeron Entrepreneurs in Science and Technology (BEST) program and created the foundation for the success we're building on today. His investment and trust have enabled us to enter this exciting new phase, bringing new connections, resources and opportunities for students, alumni and faculty to commercialize their technologies, strengthen partnerships, and contribute to Canada's innovation economy," says Jane Goodyer, Dean of the Lassonde School of Engineering.

The YSpace Network is a milestone that builds on York's growing momentum as an entrepreneurship and innovation launch pad with a growing footprint in the GTA and beyond. The most recent PitchBook University Rankings had York's inaugural ranking breaking through in the top 100 globally, followed by news that York is ranked fourth in the Panache Ventures national Startup Formation Report.

