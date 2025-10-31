Transformational gift from Krembil Foundation launches York research hub to tackle psoriatic arthritis

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a transformational investment from the Krembil Foundation, York has officially launched the Psoriatic Arthritis Collaborative and Applied Research Excellence (PsA CARE) Hub, the first research initiative in Canada dedicated exclusively to advancing the fundamental science and mechanistic understanding of psoriatic arthritis.

“York University is profoundly grateful for its longstanding relationship with the Krembil family and the Krembil Foundation,” says President and Vice-Chancellor Rhonda Lenton. “For more than two decades, they have generously committed their resources and care to York, beginning with the inaugural award of the Robert Krembil Scholarship of Merit in 2002. Their forward-thinking vision has provided us with opportunities to respond to the global health crisis through leadership in critical inquiry, knowledge mobilization and excellence in health innovation.”

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis that usually appears in people with a skin disease called psoriasis and can cause inflammation, pain, and possible joint damage. There is no cure for PsA.

Made possible by the Krembil Foundation’s gift of nearly $4 million — including just over $1.5 million to support the “Targeting TRAF1 in Psoriatic Arthritis” project — the Hub will not only expand the frontiers of psoriatic arthritis research but also provide mentorship, cutting-edge resources, and a collaborative research environment to empower the next generation of scientists.

“By investing in early career researchers, you help cultivate the next generation of scientific leaders and foster innovation in areas of shared research interest,” says David Hare, a postdoctoral fellow recruited to the PsA CARE Hub from Duke University. “I’d like to thank the Krembil Foundation for their support of fundamental research into psoriatic arthritis. Their donation is the entire reason I am at York today.”

Under the leadership of Faculty of Health Professor Ali Abdul-Sater, the Hub is poised to build on York and the Faculty of Health’s reputation for developing both leaders in health care and cutting-edge solutions to pressing health challenges.

“He [Dr. Abdul-Sater] actually reached out to our Foundation a few years ago to talk about the TRAF1 research project, so what initially began as a request for funding has now grown into a full partnership,” says the Krembil Foundation’s Scientific Director, TJ Yi. “The PsA CARE Hub represents the kind of partnership that really drives science forward, building on trust, shared vision, and a commitment to improving lives.”

A protein called TRAF 1 plays a key role in immune system signalling. TRAF 1 has a dual effect: it can reduce inflammation in some immune cells while increasing inflammation in others. Preliminary research has shown that TRAF 1 levels are elevated in PsA patients, and lowering TRAF 1 can reduce the production of inflammatory proteins linked to the disease.

“This incredibly generous gift from the Krembil Foundation to support the PsA Care Hub will advance basic and translational science, emerging researchers in the field, and have a tangible and meaningful impact on people's health,” says David Peters, Dean of the Faculty of Health.