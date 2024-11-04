Mineralys Therapeutics to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, November 11, 2024

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced it will report its financial results from the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the financial markets close on Monday, November 11, 2024.

Monday, November 11 th @ 4:30 p.m. ET Domestic: 1-877-407-9127 International: 1-201-689-8574 Webcast: Link

A live webcast of the conference call may also be found on the “News & Events” page in the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys Therapeutics website.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

