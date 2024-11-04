Cipher Mining Announces October 2024 Operational Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”) today released its unaudited production and operations update for October 2024.

Key Highlights

Key Metrics October 2024 BTC Mined1 168 BTC Sold 248 BTC Held 1,428 Deployed Mining Rigs 77,000 Month End Operating Hash Rate (EH/s) 10.7

1 Includes October power sales estimates (based on current meter data and nodal prices) equivalent to 4.5 bitcoin (using month-end bitcoin price of $69,278) and 30 BTC mined at JV data centers representing Cipher’s ownership

Management Commentary for October

During the month, the Company’s operations and construction teams began executing on the upgrade of the mining fleet at Odessa and continued to develop the new Black Pearl data center.

For a business update on the Company, please refer to our 3rd quarter business update call from Thursday, October 31st – link to the call here .

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for October 2024

Cipher produced ~1681 BTC in October. As part of its regular treasury management process, Cipher sold ~248 BTC in October, ending the month with a balance of ~1,428 BTC.





Rig Upgrade Deployment at Odessa



About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

