Tidal Financial Group Announces Reverse Stock Split for Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SMCI ETF (Ticker: SMCX)

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Financial Group today announced that the Board of Trustees of Tidal Trust II (the Trust) has approved a reverse stock split for the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SMCI ETF (SMCX), which trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC. The reverse stock split is expected to take effect after the close of trading on the Nasdaq on November 8, 2024.

The reverse split will be conducted at a ratio of 1-for-20, meaning that every 20 shares of SMCX will be converted into one share. This will result in an approximate 95% decrease in the total number of outstanding shares. Consequently, the per-share net asset value (NAV) and opening market price will be adjusted to reflect the split, increasing by roughly twenty times their pre-split values. Shares of SMCX will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on November 11, 2024.

The reverse split is intended to streamline SMCX’s share structure and make its shares more accessible to a broader range of investors. Importantly, the market value of shareholders' investments will not be affected by the split. For instance, a shareholder holding 500 shares at a NAV of $10 will hold 25 shares post-split, with the NAV adjusted to $200 per share, maintaining the same total investment value of $5,000.

The Trust’s transfer agent will coordinate with the Depository Trust Company (DTC) to adjust shareholder records accordingly.

Fractional Shares and Tax Implications

The reverse split may result in some shareholders being entitled to fractional shares. Shareholders with fractional shares may receive cash compensation equivalent to the value of the fraction, subject to the policies of their broker. This redemption may have tax implications, and shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisors for personalized guidance. There will be no transaction fee for redeeming fractional shares.

The Defiance Daily Target 2X Long SMCI ETF (the “Fund”) seeks daily leveraged investment results of two times (200%) the daily percentage change in the share price of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (the “Underlying Security” or “SMCI”). SMCX does not invest directly in SMCI. Because the Fund seeks daily leveraged investment results, it is very different from most other exchange-traded funds.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage, and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the Underlying Security’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the Underlying Security’s performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

SMCX is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.