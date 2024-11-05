Press Release

Atos signs binding agreement to sell Worldgrid to ALTEN for an enterprise value of €270 million

Paris, France – November 5, 2024 - Following its press release dated June 11, 2024, Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, high-performance computing and information technology infrastructure, today announces that it has signed a Share & Asset Purchase Agreement with ALTEN SA (“ALTEN”) for the sale of its Worldgrid business unit for an enterprise value of €270 million.

Worldgrid provides consulting and engineering services to energy and utility companies. The business currently employs close to 1,100 employees and, in 2023, it generated revenue of circa €170 million from a diverse and longstanding client base.

ALTEN is a well-recognized IT and engineering player with expertise and product offerings in the energy and utilities industry. The contemplated transaction would ensure full continuity of service for Worldgrid’s strategic clients and employees.

Relevant social processes with employee representative bodies are completed and approvals from regulators have been received. The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2024.

