Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October to no later than 31 January 2025.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/630240

From 28 October until 1 November 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,750,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 269.5864 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 28 October OSE 350,000 272.1657 95,257,995.00 CEUX TQEX 29 October OSE 350,000 274.2968 96,003,880.00 CEUX TQEX 30 October OSE 350,000 271.9696 95,189,360.00 CEUX TQEX 31 October OSE 350,000 266.3609 93,226,315.00 CEUX TQEX 1 November OSE 350,000 263.1389 92,098,615.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,750,000 269.5864 471,776,165.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 400,000 278.5692 111,427,680.00 CEUX TQEX Total 400,000 278.5692 111,427,680.00 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 2,150,000 271.2576 583,203,845.00 CEUX TQEX Total 2,150,000 271.2576 583,203,845.00



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 49,756,940 own shares, corresponding to 1.78% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 41,281,815 own shares, corresponding to 1.48% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

