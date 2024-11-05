Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 44

Company announcement no. 67
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,797,197   353,197,709
28 October 202414,000138.141,933,960
29 October 202416,000133.442,135,040
30 October 202416,000131.162,098,560
31 October 202416,000132.162,114,560
01 November 202416,000132.182,114,880
Total week 4478,000 10,397,000
Total accumulated 2,875,197   363,594,709

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,001,673 treasury shares equal to 2.55 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, CFO + 45 96 34 42 36.


Rune Brandt Børglum
