Colliers Reports Third Quarter Results

Solid growth across all service lines and segments

Re-aligned operating segments to better reflect value and growth

Third quarter and year to date operating highlights:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of US$, except EPS) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,179.1 $ 1,056.0 $ 3,320.4 $ 3,100.0 Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) 154.6 144.9 419.0 396.6 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.32 1.19 3.46 3.36 GAAP operating earnings 109.7 70.9 267.8 168.3 GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share 0.73 0.53 1.73 (0.04 )

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) (“Colliers” or the “Company”) today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, revenues were $1.18 billion, up 12% (11% in local currency) and Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $154.6 million, up 7% (6% in local currency) versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.32, up 11% from $1.19 in the prior year quarter. Third quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.01 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts. The GAAP operating earnings were $109.7 million as compared to $70.9 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $0.73, up 38% from $0.53 in the prior year quarter. The third quarter GAAP diluted net earnings per share EPS would have been approximately $0.01 lower excluding foreign exchange impacts.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenues were $3.32 billion, up 7% (7% in local currency) and adjusted EBITDA (note 1) was $419.0 million, up 6% (6% in local currency) versus the prior year period. Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $3.46, relative to $3.36 in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS were not significantly impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates. The GAAP operating earnings were $267.8 million compared to $168.3 million in the prior year period, favourably impacted by the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to an acquisition. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were $1.73 compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.04 in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted net earnings per share were not significantly impacted by changes in foreign exchange rates.

As previously announced, this quarter, Colliers re-aligned its operating segments to better reflect the value and growth potential of its three complementary engines – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management. The Real Estate Services segment encompasses the former Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions, excluding engineering and project management, which are now reported within the new Engineering segment. The Investment Management segment remains unchanged. Comparative periods have been recast to reflect this revised segmentation.

“This quarter, Colliers delivered solid growth across all three segments,” said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman & CEO of Colliers. “Engineering grew by 21%, driven by strategic acquisitions. In Real Estate Services, Capital Markets revenues rose a strong 17%, exceeding expectations. Investment Management revenue, excluding pass-through performance fees, was up slightly though fundraising remained below expectations. AUM was up $2.4 billion during the quarter reaching $98.8 billion, up from $96.4 billion on June 30, 2024.”

“We completed the acquisition of Englobe during the quarter, creating a substantial new growth platform in Canada. After the quarter, we further added GWAL in Canada, and Pritchard Francis and TTM in Australia. With a robust M&A pipeline, we are well positioned to continue growing and strengthening our operations for the long-term.”

“Over the past decade, step by step, Colliers has transformed into a uniquely differentiated global professional services and investment management firm. We have relentlessly focused on expanding and diversifying our global operations, while adding new growth engines that deliver recurring revenue streams. Today, these recurring revenues contribute over 70% of our earnings, bringing unprecedented balance, resilience and predictability – all of which drive greater shareholder value.”

“With experienced leadership, significant inside ownership, and a proven 30-year track record of delivering 20% annualized returns, we are well positioned to sustain mid-to high-single digit growth going forward. As we enter 2025, we anticipate additional upside from an improving capital markets environment, expanded investment strategies and capital raising opportunities in Investment Management and continued incremental growth through acquisitions across all three segments,” he concluded.

About Colliers

Consolidated Revenues by Line of Service

Three months ended Change Change Nine months ended Change Change (in thousands of US$) September 30 in US$

% in LC

% September 30 in US$

% in LC

% (LC = local currency) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Investment Management (1) $ 127,405 118,717 7 % 7 % $ 375,977 $ 358,323 5 % 5 % Engineering $ 316,624 259,925 22 % 21 % $ 816,023 $ 727,995 12 % 11 % Leasing 266,282 249,647 7 % 6 % 798,119 744,649 7 % 7 % Capital Markets 188,196 160,293 17 % 17 % 509,594 495,049 3 % 3 % Outsourcing 280,454 $ 267,338 5 % 5 % 820,369 773,590 6 % 6 % Real Estate Services $ 734,932 677,278 9 % 8 % $ 2,128,082 $ 2,013,288 6 % 6 % Corporate 98 112 NM NM 325 367 NM NM Total revenues $ 1,179,059 $ 1,056,032 12 % 11 % $ 3,320,407 $ 3,099,973 7 % 7 % (1) Investment Management local currency revenues, excluding pass-through performance fees (carried interest), were up 1% and 3% for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024, respectively.

Third quarter consolidated revenues were up 11% on a local currency basis driven by robust growth across all service lines, particularly Engineering and Capital Markets. Consolidated internal revenue growth measured in local currencies was 5% (note 4) versus the prior year quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, consolidated revenues increased 7% on a local currency basis, led by Engineering. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies were up 4% (note 4).

Segmented Third Quarter Results

Real Estate Services revenues totalled $734.9 million, up 9% (8% in local currency) versus $677.3 million in the prior year quarter on growth across all services lines, as expected. Capital Markets transaction volumes were up meaningfully against a low base in the prior year, particularly in the Americas and Asia Pacific. Leasing continued to build on last quarter’s momentum, notably in EMEA and the US with several large office leasing transactions during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $64.7 million, up 8% (7% in local currency) compared to $59.7 million in the prior year quarter, with continued aggressive investment in recruiting in strategic markets. The GAAP operating earnings were $42.4 million, relative to $40.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Engineering revenues totalled $316.6 million, up 22% (21% in local currency) compared to $259.9 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue growth was primarily driven by the recent acquisition of Englobe. Adjusted EBITDA was $39.8 million, up 23% (24% in local currency) compared to $32.3 million in the prior year quarter. The GAAP operating earnings were $19.7 million relative to $20.0 million in the prior year quarter and were primarily impacted by higher intangible asset amortization expense related to recent acquisitions.

Investment Management revenues were $127.4 million, relative to $118.7 million in the prior year quarter, up 7% (7% in local currency) including historical pass-through performance fees of $7.8 million relative to $0.6 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding performance fees, revenue was up 1% (1% in local currency) driven by new investor capital commitments, which were lower than expected – a trend anticipated to continue through year-end. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.0 million, up 1% (1% in local currency) compared to the prior year quarter with continued investments in new products and strategies as well as additional investments to scale fundraising efforts. The GAAP operating earnings were $67.2 million in the quarter versus $20.4 million in the prior year quarter, with the variance largely attributable to the reversal of contingent consideration expense related to a fundraising condition in a recent acquisition. AUM was up $2.4 billion during the quarter to $98.8 billion from $96.4 billion as of June 30, 2024.

Unallocated global corporate costs as reported in Adjusted EBITDA were $5.9 million in the third quarter relative to $2.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily from additional claim reserves taken in the Company’s captive insurance operation. The corporate GAAP operating loss for the quarter was $19.6 million compared to $10.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Outlook for 2024

The Company has revised its 2024 outlook to reflect year-to-date results and updated fundraising expectations in its high-margin Investment Management segment for the remainder of the year.

2024 Outlook Measure Actual 2023 Prior Revised Revenue growth -3% +8% to +13% +8% to +13% Adjusted EBITDA growth -6% +8% to +18% +8% to +12% Adjusted EPS growth -23% +11% to +21% +6% to +12%

The financial outlook is based on the Company’s best available information as of the date of this press release, and remains subject to change based on numerous macroeconomic, geopolitical, health, social and related factors. Continued interest rate volatility and/or lack of credit availability for commercial real estate transactions could materially impact the outlook.

Notes

Non-GAAP Measures

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other income; (iii) interest expense; (iv) loss on disposal of operations; (v) depreciation and amortization, including amortization of mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”); (vi) gains attributable to MSRs; (vii) acquisition-related items (including contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs); (viii) restructuring costs and (ix) stock-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to Adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 69,377 $ 29,376 $ 155,440 $ 63,470 Income tax 21,131 18,096 55,478 38,112 Other income, including equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (4,121 ) (801 ) (5,704 ) (5,007 ) Interest expense, net 23,350 24,228 62,598 71,730 Operating earnings 109,737 70,899 267,812 168,305 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Depreciation and amortization 56,073 51,163 156,426 151,449 Gains attributable to MSRs (6,151 ) (3,199 ) (11,178 ) (12,286 ) Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments 4,008 685 5,240 4,371 Acquisition-related items (20,931 ) 15,366 (34,212 ) 53,502 Restructuring costs 5,087 4,485 13,920 12,266 Stock-based compensation expense 6,813 5,513 20,947 16,726 Adjusted EBITDA $ 154,636 $ 144,912 $ 418,955 $ 396,615

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per common share to adjusted net earnings and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) loss on disposal of operations; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions and MSRs; (iv) gains attributable to MSRs; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) restructuring costs and (vii) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Similar to GAAP diluted EPS, Adjusted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method is dilutive for the Adjusted EPS calculation for all periods where the Convertible Notes were outstanding.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings $ 69,377 $ 29,376 $ 155,440 $ 63,470 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (14,929 ) (14,210 ) (35,074 ) (38,967 ) Interest on Convertible Notes - - - 2,861 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Amortization of intangible assets 38,226 37,486 107,697 111,659 Gains attributable to MSRs (6,151 ) (3,199 ) (11,178 ) (12,286 ) Acquisition-related items (20,931 ) 15,366 (34,212 ) 53,502 Restructuring costs 5,087 4,485 13,920 12,266 Stock-based compensation expense 6,813 5,513 20,947 16,726 Income tax on adjustments (5,383 ) (11,853 ) (26,116 ) (35,046 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (5,060 ) (6,207 ) (18,331 ) (17,133 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 67,049 $ 56,757 $ 173,093 $ 159,334 Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted net earnings (loss) per common share(1) $ 0.73 $ 0.53 $ 1.73 $ (0.04 ) Interest on Convertible Notes, net of tax - - - 0.04 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.34 (0.21 ) 0.68 0.56 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 0.05 Amortization expense, net of tax 0.59 0.49 1.48 1.45 Gains attributable to MSRs, net of tax (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.13 ) (0.15 ) Acquisition-related items (0.45 ) 0.26 (0.84 ) 0.97 Restructuring costs, net of tax 0.08 0.07 0.21 0.19 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.10 0.09 0.33 0.29 Adjusted EPS $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.36 Diluted weighted average shares for Adjusted EPS (thousands) 50,797 47,549 50,054 47,480 (1) Amounts shown reflect the "if-converted" method's dilutive impact on the adjusted EPS calculation.

3. Reconciliation of net cash flow from operations to free cash flow

Free cash flow is defined as net cash flow from operating activities plus contingent acquisition consideration paid, less purchases of fixed assets, plus cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price less distributions to non-controlling interests. We use free cash flow as a measure to evaluate and monitor operating performance as well as our ability to service debt, fund acquisitions and pay dividends to shareholders. We present free cash flow as a supplemental measure because we believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare valuation and liquidity measures across companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating free cash flow may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net cash flow from operating activities to free cash flow appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (in thousands of US$) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,128 $ 42,153 $ 110,702 $ 8,558 Contingent acquisition consideration paid 69 35,655 3,107 38,646 Purchase of fixed assets (16,158 ) (19,349 ) (45,511 ) (60,411 ) Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 32,957 31,896 101,805 91,207 Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (17,475 ) (16,702 ) (66,302 ) (67,822 ) Free cash flow $ 106,521 $ 73,653 $ 103,801 $ 10,178

4. Local currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue and Adjusted EBITDA variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming no impact from acquired entities in the current and prior periods. Revenue from acquired entities, including any foreign exchange impacts, are treated as acquisition growth until the respective anniversaries of the acquisitions. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company’s performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

5. Assets under management

We use the term assets under management (“AUM”) as a measure of the scale of our Investment Management operations. AUM is defined as the gross market value of operating assets and the projected gross cost of development assets of the funds, partnerships and accounts to which we provide management and advisory services, including capital that such funds, partnerships and accounts have the right to call from investors pursuant to capital commitments. Our definition of AUM may differ from those used by other issuers and as such may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

6. Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage

Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue percentage is computed on a trailing twelve-month basis and represents the proportion of Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) that is derived from Engineering, Outsourcing and Investment Management service lines. All these service lines represent medium to long-term duration revenue streams that are either contractual or repeatable in nature. Adjusted EBITDA for this purpose is calculated in the same manner as for our debt agreement covenant calculation purposes, incorporating the expected full year impact of business acquisitions and dispositions.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,179,059 $ 1,056,032 $ 3,320,407 $ 3,099,973 Cost of revenues 712,044 638,659 2,005,351 1,865,569 Selling, general and administrative expenses 322,136 279,945 925,030 858,866 Depreciation 17,847 13,677 48,729 39,790 Amortization of intangible assets 38,226 37,486 107,697 111,659 Acquisition-related items (1) (20,931 ) 15,366 (34,212 ) 53,502 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Operating earnings 109,737 70,899 267,812 168,305 Interest expense, net 23,350 24,228 62,598 71,730 Equity earnings from non-consolidated investments (4,008 ) (685 ) (5,240 ) (4,371 ) Other income (113 ) (116 ) (464 ) (636 ) Earnings before income tax 90,508 47,472 210,918 101,582 Income tax 21,131 18,096 55,478 38,112 Net earnings 69,377 29,376 155,440 63,470 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 14,929 14,210 35,074 38,967 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 17,221 (9,947 ) 33,758 26,393 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Company $ 37,227 $ 25,113 $ 86,608 $ (1,890 ) Net earnings (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.53 $ 1.74 $ (0.04 ) Diluted (2) $ 0.73 $ 0.53 $ 1.73 $ (0.04 ) Adjusted EPS (3) $ 1.32 $ 1.19 $ 3.46 $ 3.36 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 50,320 47,206 49,692 45,122 Diluted 50,797 47,549 50,054 45,504

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense and transaction costs.

(2) Diluted EPS is calculated using the “if-converted” method of calculating earnings per share in relation to the Convertible Notes, which were fully converted or redeemed by June 1, 2023. As such, the interest (net of tax) on the Convertible Notes is added to the numerator and the additional shares issuable on conversion of the Convertible Notes are added to the denominator of the earnings per share calculation to determine if an assumed conversion is more dilutive than no assumption of conversion. The “if-converted” method is used if the impact of the assumed conversion is dilutive. The “if-converted” method was dilutive for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and anti-dilutive for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

(3) See definition and reconciliation above.





Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$) September 30, December 31, September 30, (unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 156,984 $ 181,134 $ 168,600 Restricted cash (1) 88,274 37,941 69,991 Accounts receivable and contract assets 884,984 726,764 688,306 Mortgage warehouse receivables (2) 135,915 177,104 54,957 Prepaids and other assets 355,575 306,829 294,631 Warehouse fund assets 108,781 44,492 42,081 Current assets 1,730,513 1,474,264 1,318,566 Other non-current assets 219,950 188,745 196,669 Warehouse fund assets 52,564 47,536 - Fixed assets 230,434 202,837 186,346 Operating lease right-of-use assets 394,478 390,565 361,408 Deferred tax assets, net 69,816 59,468 62,781 Goodwill and intangible assets 3,541,615 3,118,711 3,114,120 Total assets $ 6,239,370 $ 5,482,126 $ 5,239,890 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,072,472 $ 1,104,935 $ 1,009,426 Other current liabilities 112,411 75,764 88,221 Long-term debt - current 15,683 1,796 3,976 Mortgage warehouse credit facilities (2) 128,944 168,780 48,309 Operating lease liabilities - current 92,699 89,938 88,568 Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets 57,554 - - Current liabilities 1,479,763 1,441,213 1,238,500 Long-term debt - non-current 1,788,686 1,500,843 1,638,650 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 379,457 375,454 343,790 Other liabilities 131,378 151,333 151,650 Deferred tax liabilities, net 82,440 43,191 40,334 Liabilities related to warehouse fund assets - 47,536 - Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,122,084 1,072,066 1,073,379 Shareholders' equity 1,255,562 850,490 753,587 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,239,370 $ 5,482,126 $ 5,239,890 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt (3) $ 1,804,369 $ 1,502,639 $ 1,642,626 Total debt, net of cash and cash equivalents (3) 1,647,385 1,321,505 1,474,026 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio (4) 2.5 2.2 2.4

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(1) Restricted cash consists primarily of cash amounts set aside to satisfy legal or contractual requirements arising in the normal course of business.

(2) Mortgage warehouse receivables represent mortgage loans receivable, the majority of which are offset by borrowings under mortgage warehouse credit facilities which fund loans that financial institutions have committed to purchase.

(3) Excluding mortgage warehouse credit facilities.

(4) Net debt for financial leverage ratio excludes restricted cash and mortgage warehouse credit facilities, in accordance with debt agreements.

Colliers International Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 69,377 $ 29,376 $ 155,440 $ 63,470 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 56,073 51,163 156,426 151,449 Loss on disposal of operations - - - 2,282 Gains attributable to mortgage servicing rights (6,151 ) (3,199 ) (11,178 ) (12,286 ) Gains attributable to the fair value of loan premiums and origination fees (3,601 ) (2,887 ) (9,224 ) (10,913 ) Deferred income tax (6,528 ) 1,458 (13,923 ) (20,446 ) Other (14,672 ) 28,555 476 95,076 94,498 104,466 278,017 268,632 Increase in accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets (69,942 ) (76,551 ) (164,231 ) (133,276 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,027 (6,539 ) 38,125 (6,082 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued compensation 38,569 28,442 (48,449 ) (125,188 ) Contingent acquisition consideration paid (69 ) (35,655 ) (3,107 ) (38,646 ) Mortgage origination activities, net 3,591 4,964 10,783 14,034 Sales to AR Facility, net (546 ) 23,026 (436 ) 29,084 Net cash provided by operating activities 107,128 42,153 110,702 8,558 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (454,638 ) (1,597 ) (472,410 ) (61,295 ) Purchases of fixed assets (16,158 ) (19,349 ) (45,511 ) (60,411 ) Purchases of warehouse fund assets (15,676 ) (8,989 ) (273,019 ) (49,565 ) Proceeds from disposal of warehouse fund assets - 6,369 76,438 50,369 Cash collections on AR Facility deferred purchase price 32,957 31,896 101,805 91,207 Other investing activities (43,518 ) (18,253 ) (101,651 ) (47,796 ) Net cash used in investing activities (497,033 ) (9,923 ) (714,348 ) (77,491 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net 418,207 (9,843 ) 419,683 209,825 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (8,052 ) (8,256 ) (17,789 ) (24,589 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (7,542 ) (7,077 ) (14,674 ) (13,517 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (17,475 ) (16,702 ) (66,302 ) (67,822 ) Issuance of subordinate voting shares - - 286,924 - Other financing activities 11,003 (5,892 ) 28,096 7,745 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 396,141 (47,770 ) 635,938 111,642 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,663 ) (3,447 ) (6,109 ) (3,160 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,573 (18,987 ) 26,183 39,549 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 240,685 257,578 219,075 199,042 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 245,258 $ 238,591 $ 245,258 $ 238,591





Colliers International Group Inc. Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) Real Estate Investment (unaudited) Services Engineering Management Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30 2024 Revenues $ 734,932 $ 316,624 $ 127,405 $ 98 $ 1,179,059 Adjusted EBITDA 64,744 39,820 55,962 (5,890 ) 154,636 Operating earnings (loss) 42,399 19,700 67,217 (19,579 ) 109,737 2023 Revenues $ 677,278 $ 259,925 $ 118,717 $ 112 $ 1,056,032 Adjusted EBITDA 59,735 32,263 55,164 (2,250 ) 144,912 Operating earnings (loss) 40,814 20,017 20,388 (10,320 ) 70,899 Real Estate Investment Services Engineering Management Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2024 Revenues $ 2,128,082 $ 816,023 $ 375,977 $ 325 $ 3,320,407 Adjusted EBITDA 197,236 71,814 159,301 (9,396 ) 418,955 Operating earnings (loss) 123,508 32,614 161,129 (49,439 ) 267,812 2023 Revenues $ 2,013,288 $ 727,995 $ 358,323 $ 367 $ 3,099,973 Adjusted EBITDA 169,988 71,596 160,100 (5,069 ) 396,615 Operating earnings (loss) 91,991 42,667 61,599 (27,952 ) 168,305

