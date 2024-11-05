Belite Bio to Host Webcast on November 12, 2024, to Discuss Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a webcast on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Webcast Information

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cc/blte5/1423080

Webcast Link Instructions

You can join the live webcast by visiting the link above or the “Presentations & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.belitebio.com/presentations-events/events. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on advancing novel therapeutics targeting degenerative retinal diseases that have significant unmet medical needs, such as Stargardt Disease type 1 (STGD1) and Geographic Atrophy (GA) in advanced dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in addition to specific metabolic diseases. Belite’s lead candidate, Tinlarebant, an oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of toxins in the eye, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study (DRAGON) and a Phase 2/3 study (DRAGON II) in adolescent STGD1 subjects and a Phase 3 study (PHOENIX) in subjects with GA. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook or visit us at www.belitebio.com.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Wu

ir@belitebio.com

Julie Fallon

belite@argotpartners.com