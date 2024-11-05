Gaxos to Participate in The AI Summit New York on December 11th to December 12th in New York City

Roseland, NJ, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaxos.ai Inc. ("Gaxos" or the "Company"), a company developing artificial intelligence applications across various sectors, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming AI Summit New York on December 11th-12th in New York City.

“We are excited to be part of the AI Summit,” said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. “As we engage globally with development communities, gamers, and industry leaders, we continue to forge meaningful relationships that bring value to our AI products.”

To meet with Gaxos at the conferences or for press inquiries, please email press@gaxos.ai

About Game Industry Conference

Since 2016, The AI Summit Series has gathered top executives and investors with technology specialists and data scientists from across the globe to network, learn and showcase ground-breaking technology solutions for business. With the ninth edition running in 2024, the conference & expo series has firmly established itself at the heart of the AI community. Over the years the series has been supported by tech’s elite, with sponsors and partners from the likes of AWS, IBM Watson, Microsoft, Google, Fujitsu, Samsung, Meta, Genpact, Intel and more. Each year 5,000+ start-ups, 1,000+ speakers and more than 30,000 delegates attend the events globally.

About Gaxos.ai Inc.

Gaxos.AI isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. Our offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. We're committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Gaxos.ai Inc. Company Contact

Investor Relations

E:ir@gaxos.ai

T: 1-888-319-2499