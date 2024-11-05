kama.ai Supports Community Circle’s OWL Project with Responsible AI for Sustainable Water Solutions

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kama.ai is excited to support Community Circle's Operator Walkthrough Lab (OWL) project, a pioneering initiative that equips Indigenous and remote communities with essential skills in water plant operations. Powered by kama.ai's Designed Experiential Intelligence® (DEI) platform, the OWL project provides accessible, real-time training for local water operators to improve water management practices and community resilience.

Canada's rural water systems face critical challenges, with nearly 70% at a medium to high risk of disruption, affecting over 500,000 Canadians. The OWL project, funded by DIGITAL (formerly Canada’s Digital Supercluster), addresses this need with immersive training through conversational AI and extended reality (XR) tools.

The water operator training application was developed by Extended Reality (XR) specialists Transform Interactive. Modules offer interactive learning, quizzes, and real-time support to equip operators with up-to-date skills. This is done without requiring them to leave their own communities.

Dan Gamsby, CEO of Transform Interactive said “It is so important to provide Indigenous and rural operators with life-like representations of what they may encounter in the field. We also used trained Indigenous water operators to provide the voice-over in the instructional training modules.”

Within the training app, using kama.ai’s DEI-powered Virtual Support Assistant, “Ask OWL,” operators receive trustworthy, real-time answers within the app. This AI-driven support is designed to be culturally relevant and easy to use, making it a valuable resource for operators at any experience level. By reducing barriers to training, OWL fosters local workforce development and sustainable water management.

“Our partnership on OWL demonstrates kama.ai's commitment to practical, Responsible AI solutions,” said Brian Ritchie, CEO of kama.ai. “Through this collaboration, we’re ensuring that communities have reliable, accurate support to manage their water systems independently.”

Early results show strong adoption, with over 200 downloads and 50 active users since launch. Community Circle’s CEO Keyvan Maleki noted, “Ask OWL will accelerate and expand training delivery to water operators in rural communities while increasing youth and public awareness about how the small water systems work.”

As kama.ai and Community Circle continue to enhance OWL’s features, both organizations look forward to expanding this platform’s reach, promoting self-reliance and sustainable practices across Canada’s remote communities.

About kama.ai

kama.ai provides an Ethical Virtual Agent (EVA) platform, powered by Knowledge Graph AI technology. It offers trusted, Responsible Conversational AI agent for industries like finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous services. The kama DEI® platform prioritizes accuracy, is governed by human values, and eliminates issues like hallucinations or biases found in other AI systems. With kama.ai, organizations gain an AI partner that ensures information can be trusted. It is reliable, culturally sensitive, and ethically sound. When it’s got to be right, it’s got to be kama.ai. For more information, visit kama.ai.



About Community Circle

The Community Circle on Scaling Business Innovation for Humanity (formerly RESEAU) administers a range of innovative programs to address water-health in Indigenous and rural communities. These programs support water-health technology adoption, foster and support the next generation of water-health professionals, innovate technology solutions for climate change and contamination challenges, and develop regulatory and policy frameworks to support community well-being.

About Transform Interactive

Transform Interactive is an XR Solutions provider that specializes in interactive 3D media services and digital transformation strategies. Focused on helping businesses and corporations grow their customer base by leveraging AR (augmented reality), VR (virtual reality) and Mixed Reality technology solutions for industrial & workforce training, sales, marketing, and simulations.

