kama.ai and ZN Advisory Partner to Explore Human-Centred Responsible AI for Indigenous-Led Innovation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsible AI developer kama.ai and Indigenous-focused social-purpose implementation consulting ZN Advisory have entered into a values-aligned partnership to explore the thoughtful integration of Ethical AI technologies to support Indigenous communities, organizations, and teams in their strategic and operational journeys.

The collaboration is rooted in a shared commitment to cultural integrity, curiosity-driven innovation, and community-led decision-make. It combines kama.ai’s Responsible Hybrid AI Agent platform with ZN Advisory’s strategic planning, implementation, and capacity building expertise. Together, the aim is to ensure that new AI systems not only work well, but are also understood, trusted, and valued by the people they’re designed to serve. This is particularly important at a time when the adoption rates and ROI on AI projects have faltered.

“Our work is grounded in relationships, trust, and responsiveness” said Zain Nayani, Founder of ZN Advisory. “Technology alone doesn’t create change and we see AI not as a product to be sold, but as a tool to be explored - one that can help us better serve our clients while respecting their autonomy, knowledge systems, and cultural protocols. Our partnership with kama.ai (a company founded, managed, and majority owned by Indigenous peoples) is aimed at helping Nations use AI in a way that strengthens internal capacity and sovereignty.”

This partnership focuses on helping Indigenous communities, organizations, and teams deploy conversational and knowledge-based AI Agents tailored to their community goals. ZN Advisory will lead the coaching, mentoring, and training components. This ensures that capacity is built from the inside out and ground-up while kama.ai’s Responsible AI platform will provide the secure, human-governed technology to drive new community applications and efficiency.

“Responsible AI requires empathy, cultural awareness, and strong community alignment,” said Brian Ritchie, CEO of kama.ai and member of Chapleau Cree First Nation. “ZN Advisory brings the grounded, people-first approach that engages community leadership to achieve community vision and goals. Together, we can ensure Indigenous Nations gain lasting benefit from AI while retaining full control of their knowledge, data, and voice.”

This collaboration emphasizes three pillars:

Community Empowerment : Building internal capacity through coaching and training during implementation.

: Building internal capacity through coaching and training during implementation. Responsible Technology : Deploying AI technology that is accurate, transparent, and culturally safe.

: Deploying AI technology that is accurate, transparent, and culturally safe. Sustainable Adoption: Ensuring systems remain useful long after outside support steps away.



This partnership reflects a shared commitment to Indigenous self-determination in technology —combining practical tools, cultural respect, and Responsible AI design for successful community-driven impact.

Collectively, we believe that innovation flourishes when communities are invited to experiment, question, and shape technology to fit their unique needs. This partnership is an open invitation to Indigenous communities, organizations and teams to co-create solutions that reflect their values and aspirations. We see every engagement as a collaborative journey. It is where technology is never imposed, but offered as one of many tools to support self-determined progress.

About ZN Advisory

ZN Advisory is located on the unceded territories of the Coast Salish peoples – səl̓ílwətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam) Nations. A social purpose implementation advisory firm driven by values, results, and effectiveness, dedicated to partnering with Indigenous governments to achieve community resilience. From planning to execution, ZN helps identify and mobilize projects and initiatives that are key to advancing the collective community vision.

https://www.zn-advisory.com

About kama.ai

kama.ai is a Responsible AI Agent deployment platform provider that blends knowledge graph AI with advanced generative models and Robotic Process Automation to develop trustworthy Hybrid AI Agents. It empowers industries such as finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous services with culturally aware, ethical, and accurate AI. By incorporating human governed-in-advance processes and information, kama.ai lowers the barriers for enterprise AI Agent adoption, making sure organizations and communities gain efficiency without risking reliability and reputation.

When it’s got to be right, it’s got to be kama.ai

www.kama.ai