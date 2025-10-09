Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary Embraces kama.ai’s Responsible AI Platform

ROSSEAU, Ontario, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, one of Canada’s leading animal rehabilitation organizations, has partnered with Toronto-based Responsible AI company kama.ai. With goals of enhancing visitor engagement, increasing staff support, and providing timely information for people, Aspen Valley has deployed a kama.ai Agent solution designed for accuracy and trust.

Aspen Valley, which annually admits over 1,000 animals, is recognized for its expertise in caring for orphaned and injured wildlife. This includes beavers that require up to two years of rehabilitation, and moose needing specialized, resource-intensive support. By deploying kama.ai’s Responsible AI Agent that they affectionately call “Aspen” the beaver, the Sanctuary now responds instantly to public inquiries. This reduces repetitive call volumes and frees up staff and volunteers to spend more time caring for animals, rather than being focused on ‘desk-work’.

“People want answers quickly, but our priority is always animal care.” Said Linda Glimps, Executive Director of Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. “With kama.ai, visitors to our website get accurate, compassionate responses instantly, while our team can focus on rehabilitating wildlife. Also, the system’s answers are all focused on our unique knowledge of the local wildlife and care methods. It’s been a real game changer for us.”

As a wildlife-based organization, deploying an AI Agent was not an obvious choice. It was kama.ai’s unique human-curated knowledge-graph design that made the difference. Glimps said, “It was only after we learned that the responses would be our own, with our exact words and instructions, did we decide to go forward.” While kama.ai offers a Hybrid AI Agent combining 100% accurate responses with generative responses when requested, knowledge-graph AI was mandatory for Aspen Valley.

Early results show that the AI agent employed by Aspen Valley has already:

Handled hundreds of inquiries, with an estimated 85% satisfaction rate

Reduced incoming calls by approximately 40%

Saved staff an estimated 25–35 hours per month, previously spent answering repetitive questions

Directed visitors to donation and volunteer pages, supporting increased online engagement

For Aspen Valley, this innovation isn’t about replacing human contact. Rather, it is about directing human contact to where it matters most. “Our staff and volunteers join us to help animals, not to spend their days on the phone.” Glimps added. “Responsible AI helps us protect that mission.”

For kama.ai, this collaboration underscores the company’s vision of Responsible AI deployment in community organizations. “In stressful times, accuracy and expediency are key; people don’t want to be worried about validating if an answer is correct or not,” said Brian Ritchie, CEO and founder of kama.ai. “Our responsible human-governed approach makes sure answers are accurate, safe, and aligned with each organization’s values. Aspen Valley shows how Responsible AI can directly benefit both people and wildlife.”

Aspen Valley also sees the partnership as an opportunity for broader public education. “Our visitors don’t just want to see the animals,” Glimps noted. “They want to learn their stories and understand how to protect Ontario’s wildlife. Responsible AI helps us preserve those stories and share them widely, even when our staff are busy in the field.”

This partnership follows kama.ai’s growing track record in education, enterprises, conservation, and Indigenous organizations, where accuracy, ethics, and brand safety are paramount. It highlights a future where AI does more than automate. AI also has the purpose of helping preserve knowledge, safeguard culture, and free people to do the work that matters most.

About Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit, registered charity based in Rosseau, Ontario. It is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of injured and orphaned wildlife. The sanctuary admits over 1,000 animal cases, annually, with a specialized focus on moose and semi-aquatic mammals such as beavers and otters. Aspen Valley also provides a lifelong sanctuary to non-releasable animals and offers educational programming to foster co-existence with wildlife. For more information, visit aspenvalley.ca.

About kama.ai

kama.ai is a Responsible AI Agent deployment platform that blends knowledge graph AI with advanced generative models and Robotic Process Automation to develop trustworthy Hybrid AI Agents. It empowers industries such as finance, education, healthcare, and Indigenous services with culturally aware, ethical, and accurate AI. By incorporating human governed-in-advance processes and information, kama.ai lowers the barriers for enterprise AI Agent adoption, making sure organizations gain efficiency without risking reliability and reputation.

