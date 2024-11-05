Bybit Powered by SATOS Introduces Exclusive Referral Bonuses for Dutch Users

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit (powered by SATOS) is pleased to announce it has elevated Bybit’s global referral program with a special Dutch chapter, the exclusive Referral Rush for users in the Netherlands. Offering a 10,000 USDT prize pool in addition to the current referral rewards, users of Bybit.nl have the opportunity to unlock up to 100 USDT in rewards by recommending their digital asset platform of choice to their friends and family this golden season.

The general referral program requires simple referral code generation and sharing steps, after which the referee may receive up to 1,710 USDT or 30% in rewards based on the invitee’s trading activities. From Nov. 01 to Nov. 30, 2024, users of Bybit.nl have the opportunity to unlock additional rewards by recommending their digital asset platform of choice to their friends and family. To qualify, the referee shall ensure the invitation meets the following criteria:

The invitee must sign up for a Bybit.nl account with the referral link or code. A cumulative eligible deposit of at least 100 USDT in any token within seven days of joining is required. Within 30 days of signing up, the invitee should achieve an accumulated trading volume of at least 500 USDT.



Eligible deposits include Bybit One-Click Buy, Crypto and Fiat deposits.

Successful referees will share in the 10,000 USDT prize pool and receive up to 100 USDT per referral, while the invitee will also get a bonus for starting their crypto trading journey with Bybit through the various rewards tracks.

Spot trading with zero fees will not be counted towards the total trading volume at this time. Users can read more about the program and the terms and conditions: https://www.bybit.nl/en-NL/promo/campaign/NL_REFERRAL_RUSH

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to providing the best services to their users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to their users.

