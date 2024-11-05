Global-e to Announce Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2024 on November 20, 2024

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLBE), the leader of global Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce enablement, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before market open on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.
Global-e management will host a conference call to review its financial results and outlook.
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 20, 2024
|Time:
|8:00 AM ET
|United States/Canada Toll Free:
|+1-800-717-1738
|International Toll:
|+1-646-307-1865
Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time, to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations
A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Global-e’s website at https://investors.global-e.com/news-events/events-presentations approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.
About Global-e Online Ltd.
Global-e (Nasdaq: GLBE) is the world's leading platform enabling and accelerating global, Direct-To-Consumer eCommerce. The chosen partner of over 1,000 brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. The company enables merchants to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end ecommerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell to, and from, anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit: www.global-e.com.
Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
IR@global-e.com
+1 617-542-6180
Press Contact:
Justine Rosin
Headline Media
Globale@headline.media
+1 786-233-7684