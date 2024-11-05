NeurAxis to Host Third Quarter 2024 Results and Business Update Call on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. (“NeurAxis,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies addressing chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, will report summarized financial results for its third quarter period ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, before market open. The Company has scheduled a conference call for the same day, Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00 am ET to review the results.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 9:00am ET

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/op4xi3gu or https://ir.neuraxis.com/. For participants listening through the webcast, questions can be sent in through the portal using the “Ask a Question” link or by emailing questions to NRXS@lythampartners.com.

Call-in Information: Interested parties can also access the live conference call by initially registering at the following link.

Upon completion of the registration link, call-in participants will receive the dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/op4xi3gu or https://ir.neuraxis.com/.



About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive the adoption of its IB-Stim™ therapy, which is its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim™ is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in adolescents 8-21 years old. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results and other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments, business decisions or other events to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, among other things, the conditions in the U.S. and global economy, the trading price and volatility of the Company’s stock, public health issues or other events, the Company’s compliance with applicable laws, the results of the Company’s clinical trials and perceptions thereof, the results of submissions to the FDA, the results of the shareholder vote to enable the issuance of the Preferred Stock, and factors described in the Risk Factors section of NeurAxis’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

For contraindications, precaution, warnings, and IFU, please see: https://ibstim.com/important-information/.

Contacts:

Company

NeurAxis, Inc.

info@neuraxis.com

Investor Relations

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com