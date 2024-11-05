Atsign Named to Prestigious 2024 CRN Edge Computing 100

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsign, a leading innovator in embedded security technology, announced today that it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, on the 2024 Edge Computing 100 list. This list honors the 100 leading edge computing companies for 2024 across three key categories: Edge Hardware, Software and Services; IoT and 5G Edge Services; and Edge Security.

The technology vendors featured on the 2024 CRN Edge Computing 100 list are being recognized for providing channel partners with the technology to build next-generation edge solutions that support faster data analytics and stronger edge security for their customers.

Atsign was selected for the 2024 CRN Edge Computing 100 list due to its innovative zero trust remote access tool, NoPorts. NoPorts simplifies and secures communication between edge devices and the cloud, addressing critical challenges in edge deployments:

Eliminates Complex Certificate Management: NoPorts removes the need for individual certificates on edge devices, streamlining deployment and ongoing maintenance.

NoPorts removes the need for individual certificates on edge devices, streamlining deployment and ongoing maintenance. Enhanced Security at the Edge: Public Key Authentication Method (PKAM) ensures secure communication and robust identity verification for all connected devices.

Public Key Authentication Method (PKAM) ensures secure communication and robust identity verification for all connected devices. Global Addressability: With NoPorts, connecting to your devices on the edge is easy. As long as your device can connect to the internet, you can securely reach it without worrying about technical hurdles like firewalls, VPNs, static IP addresses, or Network Address Translation.



“Being recognized by CRN as a leader in edge computing is a tremendous honor,” said Barbara Tallent, Co-Founder and CEO at Atsign. “NoPorts empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of edge computing by simplifying security and streamlining operations. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that help businesses thrive in today's data-driven world.”

“The vendors on the 2024 Edge Computing 100 list are standouts in providing technologies that make innovative edge solutions possible,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S Content, Executive Editor, CRN The Channel Company. “These advanced technologies empower channel partners to offer outstanding solutions that help their customers operate efficiently, optimize data analytics, and stay secure across remote environments. We congratulate all the vendors on the list and look forward to seeing how they continue to advance edge technologies.”

The 2024 Edge Computing 100 list will be featured in the December issue of CRN magazine and online at www.crn.com/edge100 beginning November 4.

About Atsign

Atsign specializes in embedded security technology, infrastructure, software solutions, and SDKs. The company is providing the technology for the next generation of the Internet with simplicity, security, and privacy built in. Atsign’s products deliver a new approach to networking using public key cryptography and personal data services. Learn more at Atsign.com .

About NoPorts

NoPort simplifies and secures remote access for organizations of all sizes. NoPorts offers the most secure connection for remote access in the industry because of its zero trust architecture, data privacy through end-to-end encryption, and the elimination of network attack surfaces. NoPorts empowers businesses to achieve greater operational efficiency, improved scalability, and enhanced security – all while reducing costs and complexity. Learn more at NoPorts.com .

