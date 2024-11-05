H&R Block to Participate in the Northcoast Research 2024 Management Fall Forum

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) today announced that Jeff Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tiffany Mason, Chief Financial Officer, will host virtual investor meetings at the Northcoast Research 2024 Management Fall Forum on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

To request a meeting, please contact your Northcoast Research salesperson.

