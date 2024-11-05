Navitas Presents World’s First 8.5kW AI Data Center Power Supply Powered by GaN and SiC

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced the world’s first 8.5 kW power supply unit (PSU), powered by GaN and SiC technologies to achieve 98% efficiency, for next-generation AI and hyperscale data centers.

The AI-optimized 54V output PSU complies with Open Compute Project (OCP) and Open Rack v3 (ORv3) specifications and utilizes high-power GaNSafe and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs configured in 3-phase interleaved PFC and LLC topologies, to ensure the highest efficiency and performance, with lowest component count. The PSU’s shift to a 3-phase topology for both the PFC and LLC (vs. 2-phase topologies used by competing PSUs) enables the industry’s lowest ripple current and EMI. Furthermore, the PSU reduces the number of GaN and SiC devices by 25% compared with the nearest competing system, which reduces the overall cost. The PSU has an input voltage range of 180 to 264 V ac , a standby output voltage of 12 V, and an operating temperature range of -5oC to 45oC. Its hold-up time at 8.5 kW is 10 ms, with 20 ms possible through an extender.

The 3-Phase LLC topology is enabled by high-power GaNSafe, which is specifically created for demanding, high-power applications, such as AI data centers and industrial markets. Navitas’ 4th generation integrates control, drive, sensing, and critical protection features that enable unprecedented reliability and robustness. GaNSafe is the world’s safest GaN with short-circuit protection (350ns max latency), 2kV ESD protection on all pins, elimination of negative gate drive, and programmable slew rate control. All these features are controlled with 4-pins, allowing the package to be treated like a discrete GaN FET, requiring no VCC pin. Suitable for applications from 1 kW to 22 kW, 650 V GaNSafe in TOLL and TOLT packages are available with a range of R DS(ON)MAX from 25 to 98 mΩ.

The 3-Phase interleaved CCM TP-PFC is powered by Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs with ‘trench-assisted planar’ technology, which has been enabled by over 20 years of SiC innovation leadership and offers world-leading performance over temperature, delivering cool-running, fast-switching, and superior robustness to support faster charging EVs and up to 3x more powerful AI data centers.

“This complete wide bandgap solution of GaN and SiC enables the continuation of Navitas’ AI power roadmap which enables this 8.5kW and plans to drive to 12kW & higher in the near-term”, said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder of Navitas. “As many as 95% of the world’s data centers cannot support the power demands of servers running NVIDIA’s latest Blackwell GPUs, highlighting a readiness gap in the ecosystem. This PSU design directly addresses these challenges for AI and hyperscale data centers.”

The PSU will be on display for the first time at Electronica 2024 (Hall C 3, booth 129, November 12th- 15th).

To schedule a meeting with Navitas at electronica please email info@navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, celebrating 10 years of power innovation founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile, and consumer. Over 300 Navitas patents are issued or pending, with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSafe, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

