Mineralys Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

| Source: Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLYS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD) and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences.

Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference:
Date:Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Time:4:00pm EST
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast Link 
  
Stifel Healthcare Conference:
Date:Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Time:10:20am EST
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast Link 
  
Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference
Date:Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time:4:15pm EST
Format:Fireside Chat
Webcast Link 
  

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed under “News and Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Mineralys website at www.mineralystx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target hypertension, CKD and other diseases driven by dysregulated aldosterone. Its initial product candidate, lorundrostat, is a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor that Mineralys Therapeutics is developing for cardiorenal conditions affected by dysregulated aldosterone, including hypertension and CKD. Mineralys is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and was founded by Catalys Pacific. For more information, please visit https://mineralystx.com. Follow Mineralys on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@mineralystx.com

Media Relations
Tom Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 515-707-9678
Email: tweible@elixirhealthpr.com