Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction formally opens Winnipeg Climate Resilience Centre

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) is very pleased to announce the formal launch of its Climate Resilience Centre in downtown Winnipeg. The centre was made possible through generous contributions from Wawanesa, including the provision of office space in the company’s former executive office at 191 Broadway and operating funds.

“ICLR is thrilled to partner with Wawanesa on this trailblazing facility,” said Paul Kovacs, Executive Director of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction. “After this year’s horrendous series of storm and wildfire-related losses that have led to a record $8 billion in insurance claims, it has never been more clear that all facets of Canadian society must work together to foster resilience to extremes. In the context of making Canadian homes, both existing and new, stronger against nature’s extremes, we know what features need to be added. The new ICLR Climate Resilience Centre in Winnipeg allows attendees to see these features in action.”

“As Canada’s leading property and casualty mutual insurer, we see firsthand the devastating impact of severe weather across the country,” said Jeff Goy, President & CEO of Wawanesa. “Driven by our commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities, Wawanesa is proud to support the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction’s new Climate Resilience Centre in our former executive office in Winnipeg. This facility will serve as a critical resource in equipping Canadians with the knowledge to better protect themselves against the growing threats of climate change, helping them to reduce their risk of loss.”

The Climate Resilience Centre will serve as a destination for various stakeholders, such as insurers, reinsurers, brokers, home builders, building code officials and others to come together and learn about best practices and the issues involved in becoming more climate resilient. This includes:

Developing programming with national reach, distributing information to various stakeholders that is relevant to climate risks across the country.

Free attendance, allowing groups to book the premises for education sessions, host events and to collaborate in person.

Multimedia and other hands-on displays highlighting practical strategies for property loss mitigation developed by ICLR and sponsored by Wawanesa. The displays will be able to travel to communities for education events to address hazards such as basement flooding/sewer backup, wildfire, overland flooding, extreme wind, and hail.

A dedicated space sponsored by Wawanesa that will encourage attendees to come together to share knowledge and learn.

Tours of the ICLR Climate Resilience Centre can be booked, and inquiries about borrowing the displays can be made by visiting www.iclr.org/climatecentre/.

About The Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR)

Canada’s leading disaster research institute, the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR), was established by the insurance industry in 1997 as an independent, not-for-profit research and outreach institute to champion disaster resilience in Canada. ICLR is an international centre of excellence affiliated with Western University, London, Ontario. The Institute develops and champions evidence-based disaster safety solutions that can be implemented by homeowners, businesses and governments to enhance their disaster resilience. Visit www.iclr.org for more information.

About The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of Canada’s largest mutual insurers, with over $3.5 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with its National Headquarters in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada, and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Canada. Wawanesa proudly serves more than 1.7 million members in Canada. The company actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities, donating more than $3.5 million annually to charitable organizations, including over $2 million annually in support of people on the front lines of climate change. Learn more at wawanesa.com.

For more information:

Michel Rosset

Manager, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company

media@wawanesa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b304c1a-bceb-4c48-81ab-b15fbf482fd5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df5d68f1-6b5a-4a3e-aef0-b2630d979275

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec5a4ca6-49a7-425f-a354-f6b7a926aa64