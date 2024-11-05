Steven Crowder’s MugClub Community Joins Rumble Premium Ahead of the “Election Livestream of the Century: The Rumble on Rumble”

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced that the popular content creator Steven Crowder will host an Election Night livestream – titled the “The Election Livestream of the Century: The Rumble on Rumble” – beginning at 6:00 p.m. EST and will promote Rumble Premium, the platform’s ad-free subscription product, as his new home for exclusive content. Rumble users who are already subscribers to Crowder’s MugClub will receive access to Rumble Premium automatically. Crowder currently has over 1.6 million subscribers to his Rumble channel.

“Rumble is the destination for millions of people who want unfiltered coverage of current events and breaking news, and Steven Crowder is one of the favorite content creators they’re looking for,” said Rumble Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski. “In addition to an improved ad-free experience, Rumble Premium will give subscribers access to exclusive content.”

“The coverage of the 2024 United States presidential election promises to be the most watched in world history and people are eager to consume news and commentary free from the influence of corporate media and censors of all kinds. Rumble is the world’s leading free speech video-sharing platform providing access to the content that people seek,” Pavlovski added.

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .